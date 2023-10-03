Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Two new No. 1 teams stand atop their high school football classes in this week's rankings.

Chanhassen moved to the top of Class 5A with its 21-14 victory over then-No. 1 Mankato West. That came late Friday, nearly Saturday, after storms including lightning interrupted the game.

The other new No. 1 is Stewartville in Class 3A, replacing Dassel-Cokato, which lost 14-13 at Litchfield on Saturday after storms wiped out Friday plans.

Dassel-Cokato had been ranked No. 1 all season, as had Mankato West.

It's a big week for several other No. 1 teams. Eden Prairie, ranked first in Class 6A all season, will visit Minnetonka, ranked third this week, for a Thursday game. Becker, No. 1 in Class 4A, will host Rocori, ranked seventh. Barnesville, No. 1 in Class 2A from the start, will take on 4-1 Park Rapids.

State rankings

First-place votes in parentheses, record, total points

CLASS 6A

1. Eden Prairie (11), 5-0, 110

2. Lakeville South, 5-0, 99

3. Minnetonka, 5-0, 88

4. Lakeville North, 4-1, 74

5. Maple Grove, 4-1, 68

6. Stillwater, 4-1, 51

7. Centennial, 4-1, 38

8. Shakopee, 3-2, 30

9. Anoka, 4-1, 23

10. Buffalo, 4-1, 13

Also receiving votes: Forest Lake 11.

CLASS 5A

1. Chanhassen (11), 5-0, 110

2. Rogers, 5-0, 97

3. Mankato West, 4-1, 83

4. Alexandria, 5-0, 82

5. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 5-0, 59

6. St. Thomas Academy, 4-1, 49

7. Andover, 4-1, 45

8. Brainerd, 4-1, 35

9. Robbinsdale Cooper, 4-1, 16

10. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 4-1, 14

Also receiving votes: Owatonna 12, Bloomington Jefferson 1.

CLASS 4A

1. Becker (9), 5-0, 107

2. Orono (1), 5-0, 93

3. Byron, 5-0, 89

4. Detroit Lakes (1), 5-0, 77

5. Totino-Grace, 4-1, 58

6. Princeton, 5-0, 53

7. Rocori, 4-1, 49

8. Hutchinson, 3-2, 39

9. Mound Westonka, 4-1, 19

10. Kasson-Mantorville, 4-1, 12

Also receiving votes: Chisago Lakes 7, Hermantown 4, North Branch 4, Duluth Denfeld 3.

CLASS 3A

1. Stewartville (6), 5-0, 105

2. Esko (5), 5-0, 101

3. Fairmont, 5-0, 87

4. Annandale, 4-0, 69

5. Litchfield, 4-1, 57

6. Dassel-Cokato, 4-1, 46

7. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 4-1, 44

8. Minneapolis North, 4-1, 38

9. Waseca, 4-1, 35

10. Pequot Lakes, 4-1, 15

Also receiving votes: Rockford 5, Rochester Lourdes 4

CLASS 2A

1. Barnesville (7), 5-0, 103

2. Caledonia (3), 5-0, 97

3. Chatfield, 5-0, 87

4. Eden Valley-Watkins, 5-0, 73

5. Jackson County Central, 5-0, 64

6. St. Agnes (1), 5-0, 58

7. Barnum, 5-0, 43

8. Norwood Young America, 5-0, 33

9. Cannon Falls, 4-1, 19

10. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 5-0, 12

Also receiving votes: Osakis 8, Holdingford 4, Moose Lake-Willow River 2, Maple River 1

CLASS 1A

1. Minneota (9), 5-0, 107

2. Fillmore Central (1), 5-0, 97

3. Mahnomen/Waubun (1), 5-0, 91

4. BOLD, 4-1, 52

5. Sleepy Eye United, 5-0, 36

6. Springfield, 4-1, 35

7. Ada-Borup-West, 4-1, 35

8. Parkers Prairie, 5-0, 31

9. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 5-0, 28

10. Lester Prairie, 4-1, 26

Also receiving votes: Kenyon-Wanamingo 22, Mayer Lutheran 19, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 12, Updsala/Swanville 6, Bethlehem Academy 3, Goodhue 3

NINE-PLAYER

1. Mountain Iron-Buhl (10), 5-0, 109

2. Fertile-Beltrami (1), 5-0, 98

3. Cherry, 5-0, 90

4. Nevis, 5-0, 63

5. Ogilvie, 5-0, 60

6. Ottertail Central, 5-0, 43

7. Leroy-Ostrander, 5-0, 41

8. Edgerton, 4-0, 40

9. Kingsland, 5-0, 25

10. Spring Grove, 5-1, 20

Also receiving votes: Hills-Beaver Creek 15, Stephen-Argyle 1

The rankings were determined by a group of 12 voters representing media across the state. Each No. 1 vote is worth 10 points, No. 2 9 points, No. 3 8 points, down to No. 10 worth 1 point. The rankings are compiled by the Star Tribune's Jim Paulsen (612-437-9926 cell/text), james.paulsen@startribune.com).