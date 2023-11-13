Eighty-eight seniors will participate in the 2023 Minnesota High School Football All-Star Game, the football coaches association and the Vikings announced Monday.
The game will be played at 1 p.m. Dec. 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium and will be the 50th annual all-star game sponsored by the Minnesota Football Coaches Association (MFCA) and Minnesota's 61st high school football all-star game overall, dating to 1945.
Rosters were selected by the coaches association, as were 12 coaches for each team. Jack Negen of Robbinsdale Armstrong will be head coach of the North team, and Nick David of Mound Westonka will be head coach of the South team.
North roster
Andy Becker, RB, Kimball Area
Wyatt Bell, DL, Rogers
Zach Bengtson, K, Becker
Zach Bentler, DE, Two Harbors
Harrison Brun, OLB, Rockford
Logan Bunker, LB, Elk River
Mason Carrier, LB, Detroit Lakes
Tait Christensen, DE, Litchfield
Elijah Claussen, DL, Staples-Motley
Langden College, OLB, Robbinsdale Armstrong
KhiJohnn Cummings-Coleman, WR, Coon Rapids
Daylen Cummings, QB, Centennial
D'Mario Davenport, RB, Andover
Luke Dehnicke, WR, Andover
Mason Delzer, RB, New London-Spicer
Josh Dudgeon, OL, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton
Joe Duerr, C, St. Michael-Albertville
Cadman Foley, OL, St. Agnes
Bryce Gapinski, DB, Foley
Nolan Geislinger, QB, Eden Valley-Watkins
Wyatt Gilmore, DE, Rogers
Evan Hatton, OLB, Mounds View
Matthew Heinen, LB, Champlin Park
Tykeilan Hyshaw-Moore, DB, Fridley
Ryan Kangas, WR, Win-E-Mac
Kyle Mages, DB, Osakis
Emerson Mandell, OL, Irondale
Peyton Menzel, WR, Hermantown
Grady Minnerath, DL, Rocori
Brody O'Keefe, FB, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton
Wyatt Osterbauer, TE, Buffalo
Riley Peters, OL, Pequot Lakes
Mark Rendl, LB, Forest Lake
Zashon Rich, DB, Minneapolis North
Sawyer Rumohr, OL, Alexandria
Tanner Schmidt, WR, Stillwater
Brayden Staples, OLB, Alexandria
Will Steil, DB, Rocori
Owen Swedberg, OL, Totino-Grace
Marcus Whiting, DE, Centennial
Manny Wilson, OL, Wayzata
Mitchell Wind, OL, Brainerd
Rory Wyatt, DB, Minneapolis Patrick Henry
Azrie Yeager, C, Minneapolis North
Head coach: Jack Negen, Robbinsdale Armstrong. Assistant coaches: Greg Spahn (Grand Rapids), Ryan Bartlet (White Bear Lake), Dan Zubich (Montain Iron-Buhl), Darrell Salmi (Stillwater), Chad Gustafson (New London-Spicer).
South roster
Jide Abasiri, DE, Prior Lake
Dylan Banks, OLD, Cannon Falls
Quentin Cobb-Butler, WR, Woodbury
Sawyer DeSmet, TE, Minneota
Pierce Dols, OLB, Minneapolis Washburn
A.J. Donovan, K, La Crescent-Hokah
Alex Dreher, OL, St. Paul Central
Shane Engel-Mueller, DE, Waseca
Jared Fischer, OL, Edgerton
Joe Hager, OLB, Lakeville South
Jack Hansen, OL, Eagan
Savion Hart, RB, St. Thomas Academy
Ayden Helder, QB, Stewartville
Carter Holcomb, WR, Rochester Mayo
Caleb Jannsen, LB, Stewartville
Anton Kadlec, OL, Hutchinson
Owen Kemper, DB, Edina
Jayce Kiehne, DB, Fillmore Central
Teddy Knapp, TE, St. Thomas Academy
Antonio Menard, DE, Lakeville North
Bart McAninch, QB, Mankato West
Max Mogelson, DL, Two Rivers
Henry Novak, TE, New Prague
Michael Oftedahl, OL, Mound Westonka
Francis O'Malley, RB, Montevideo
Will Peroutka, DB, Rosemount
Levi Pooley, DB, Fairmont
Kyan Rauk, OL, Northfield
Will Roth, DL, Rochester Lourdes
Keegan Ryan, DB, Lake City
Mo Saine, DE, Eden Prairie
Will Sather, C, Eden Prairie
Mitch Seykora, OLB, Owatonna
Jalen Smith, WR, Mankato West
Luke Speedling, OL, Minnetonka
Easton Suess, DE, Kasson Mantorville
Ashton Toll, LB, Springfield
Jordan Tornstrom, C, Caledonia
Ryan Vosper, LB, Shakopee
Will Washington, DB, Apple Valley
Sawyer Wilkie, FB, Lakeville North
Maxwell Woods, RB, Chanhassen
Head coach: Nick David (Mound Westonka). Assistant coaches: Dirk Wells (Lakeville South), Chris Mensink (Fillmore Central), Joel Swanson (Kasson Mantorville), JJ Helget (Mankato West), Brad Johnson (Fairmont).