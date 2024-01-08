Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

How the Lake was won?

The state's best conference will decide a champion over the next six weeks.

The top three teams in the girls basketball Metro Top 10 reside in the seven-team Lake Conference, and two other Lake members rank among the top seven.

Unbeaten Minnetonka (10-0) heads the group, followed by No. 2 Hopkins (10-2), No. 3 St. Michael-Albertville (11-0), No. 6 Eden Prairie (12-1) and No. 7 Wayzata (9-2).

St. Michael-Albertville 5-9 senior guard Ja'Kahla Craft, headed to Seton Hall for college, has turned in back-to-back 30-point games.

This week's marquee matchup

St. Michael-Albertville at Minnetonka, 7 p.m. Friday

This will reveal exactly where St. Michael-Albertville stands, because the Knights have not played any team in the Top 10. For Minnetonka, it's the middle of three challenging games this week. The Skippers face Wayzata on Tuesday, and they have a day game Saturday against DeLaSalle after taking on St. Michael-Albertville on Friday night.

Girls basketball Metro Top 10

1. Minnetonka (10-0). Last week: 1

2. Hopkins (10-2). Last week: 2

3. St. Michael-Albertville (12-0). Last week: 3

4. Providence Academy (2A) (11-2). Last week: 4

5. Maple Grove (8-1). Last week: 5

6. Eden Prairie (12-1). Last week: 6

7. Wayzata (9-2). Last week: 8

8. Lakeville North (7-3). Last week: 9

8. Rosemount (9-3). Last week: 7

10. Chaska (7-4). Last week: 10