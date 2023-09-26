Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

For those in the know, the eyes fly to Class 5A in this week's Minnesota high school football state rankings.

There, right at the top, is Friday's big game: No. 1 Mankato West at No. 2 Chanhassen.

It's a good one, but don't let the eyes stop there. Don't ignore the War on the Shore: Orono at Mound Westonka, a Lake Minnetonka rivalry with the winner taking home the Anchor, a trophy that has been in play for nearly 70 years.

Both teams are 4-0. Orono is ranked second in Class 4A, Mound Westonka fifth. Added to the intensity: It's homecoming at Mound Westonka.

The history of the Anchor, as provided by Mound Westonka coach Nick David:

Mound Westonka and Orono have competed at football since 1955, and Friday's game will be their 43rd meeting. The scores of each game appear on the Anchor trophy.

It's a traveling trophy, heading home with the winner after each meeting, but its travels have been limited lately. Orono has won 30 games in a row in the series and is 30-12; Mound Westonka last won in 1984. Orono won 22-21 last season in the Class 4A, Section 6 semifinal.

Elsewhere, expect points when Mankato West and Chanhassen, each 4-0, hit the field at Chanhassen. Each team is averaging nearly 40 per game. Mankato West QB Barton McAninch averages 212 yards passing and 106 yards rushing per game; Chanhassen RB Maxwell Woods averages 191 rushing yards per game.

State rankings

First-place votes in parentheses, record, total points

CLASS 6A

1. Eden Prairie (12), 4-0, 120

2. Lakeville South, 4-0, 108

3. Minnetonka, 4-0, 96

4. Lakeville North, 3-1, 71

5. Maple Grove, 3-1, 70

6. Shakopee, 3-1, 61

7. Forest Lake, 3-1, 52

8. Stillwater, 3-1, 37

9. Centennial, 3-1, 18

10. Anoka, 3-1, 11

Others receiving votes: Woodbury 8, Buffalo 4, Rosemount 2, Coon Rapids 1, Prior Lake 1.

CLASS 5A

1. Mankato West (10), 4-0, 117

2. Chanhassen (1), 4-0, 104

3. Rogers, 4-0, 96

4. Brainerd (1), 4-0, 90

5. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 4-0, 78

6. Alexandria, 4-0, 62

7. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 4-0, 43

8. Andover, 3-1, 31

9. St. Thomas Academy, 3-1, 29

10. Robbinsdale Cooper, 3-1, 12

Others receiving votes: Owatonna 5, Bloomington Jefferson 1, Mahtomedi 1, Moorhead 1

CLASS 4A

1. Becker (10), 4-0, 116

2. Orono (1), 4-0, 100

3. Byron, 4-0, 77

4. Detroit Lakes (1), 4-0, 76

5. Mound-Westonka, 4-0, 61

6. Hutchinson, 3-1, 60

7. Totino-Grace, 3-1, 44

8. Chisago Lakes, 4-0, 40

9. Rocori, 3-1, 31

10. Princeton, 4-0, 30

Others receiving votes: Duluth Denfeld 9, Kasson-Mantorville 3

CLASS 3A

1. Dassel-Cokato (5), 4-0, 109

2. Stewartville (3), 4-0, 107

3. Esko (4), 4-0, 105

4. Fairmont, 4-0, 87

5. Annandale, 4-0, 73

6. (tie) Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 3-1, 44

6. (tie) Minneapolis North, 3-1, 44

8. Waseca, 3-1, 30

9. Pequot Lakes, 3-1, 14

10. Litchfield, 3-1, 10

Others receiving votes: Rochester Lourdes 8, Watertown-Mayer 8, Morria Area/Chokio-Alberta 7, New London-Spicer 4, St. Croix Lutheran 3, Jordan 2, Albany 1, Luverne 1, Rockford 1

CLASS 2A

1. Barnesville (6), 4-0, 110

2. Caledonia (4), 4-0, 107

3. Chatfield (1), 4-0, 98

4. Eden Valley-Watkins, 4-0, 82

5. Jackson Co. Central, 4-0, 68

6. St. Agnes (1), 4-0, 59

7. Holdingford, 4-0, 38

8. (tie) Barnum, 4-0, 32

8. (tie) Norwood Young America, 4-0, 32

10. Cannon Falls, 3-1, 20

Others receiving votes: Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 11, Osakis 5, Pelican Rapids 4

CLASS 1A

1. Minneota (9), 4-0, 112

2. Springfield (2), 4-0, 102

3. Fillmore Central (1), 4-0, 92

4. Mayer Lutheran, 4-0, 71

5. Mahnomen/Waubun, 4-0, 68

6. Lester Prairie, 4-0, 67

7. Goodhue, 4-0, 48

8. BOLD, 3-1, 33

9. Upsala/Swanville, 4-0, 29

10. Ada-Borup/West, 3-1, 7

Others receiving votes: Parkers Prairie 6, Sleepy Eye United 6, Kenyon-Wanamingo 5, Braham 3, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 2, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 2, Red Lake County 2

NINE-PLAYER

1. Mountain Iron-Buhl (9), 4-0, 117

2. Spring Grove (2), 4-0, 105

3. Fertile-Beltrami (1), 4-0, 96

4. Cherry, 4-0, 83

5. (tie) Nevis, 4-0, 52

5. (tie) Ogilvie, 4-0, 52

7. Edgerton, 4-0, 43

8. Ottertail Central, 4-0, 39

9. LeRoy-Ostrander, 4-0, 35

10. Kingsland, 4-0, 13

Others receiving votes: Hills-Beaver Creek 6, Kittson County Central 6, Border West 3, Stephen-Argyle 3, Fosston 1

The rankings were determined by a group of 12 voters representing media across the state. Each No. 1 vote is worth 10 points, No. 2 9 points, No. 3 8 points, down to No. 10 worth 1 point. The rankings are compiled by the Star Tribune's Jim Paulsen (612-437-9926 cell/text), james.paulsen@startribune.com).