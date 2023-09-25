JENNA MALOY

White Bear Lake • soccer

A junior, Maloy is reaping the benefits of playing different positions for her high school and club teams. She is a forward for the Bears after playing midfield on her club team during the summer.

"Both help me in understanding different scenarios," Maloy said.

Maloy scored at least one goal in nine consecutive games as the Bears (8-2-2) vaulted into the No. 10 spot in the Class 3A coaches association rankings. She scored all four of the Bears' goals in a 4-0 victory over Champlin Park and has 15 goals this season and seven assists.

"Jenna has good speed and technical skills, but I think one skill that stands out is her ability to control the defender with her body while breaking towards goal, and once she gets in on the keeper she is an excellent finisher," Bears coach John Dierkhising said.

Maloy would like to finish one other thing: the Bears' decade-long absence from the state tournament.

"It's definitely our goal," Maloy said. "We would like to finish our season by going to the bank [U.S. Bank Stadium]."

CORMAC RADFORD

Bloomington Jefferson • football

A senior safety and two-year starter, Radford made three interceptions in helping the Jaguars (3-1) win their third straight game, 22-15 over Hastings. He also made eight tackles, and he carries a 4.0 GPA. "Cormac adds a calming presence in the secondary on our defense," Jaguars coach Tim Carlson said. Radford has five interceptions in his past two games.

MADDIE REED

Stillwater • swimming

Reed had a hand in four first-place finishes, leading the Class 2A No. 3 Ponies to the team title in the Gold division of the Maroon & Gold Invitational. She won the 100-yard breaststroke and 200 individual medley and swam legs on victorious 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams. "Her personal leadership, calm demeanor and work ethic make her a motivational leader for the rest of the team," Ponies coach Brian Luke said.

ELVIS HERNANDEZ PAZ

Simley • soccer

The sophomore midfielder has scored eight of the Spartans' last 12 goals. "Elvis is the perfect synergy of talent and simplicity," Simley coach Cian Pearson said. "It's very rare that you find the fundamentals in every aspect of the game executed at such a high level in high school soccer."

ADDISON HOOF

Lester Prairie • cross-country

Hoof won the Caty Delwiche Invitational at Glencoe-Silver Lake High School, covering the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 31.1 seconds. A junior, she is ranked sixth in Class 1A by the coaches association. Hoof finished eighth in the state meet last season.

NICK WALTER

Annandale • football

The senior quarterback didn't see a lot of playing time in a 48-7 victory over Milaca, but he was impressive when he did. Walter completed 12 of 18 passes for 210 yards and four touchdowns and also carried the ball five times for 62 yards and two scores in a little more than a half for the Class 3A No. 6 Cardinals (4-0).

AVA BALL

Nova Classical • volleyball

Ball, the state's leading hitter with 279 kills, had 21 kills in two matches, both three-game sweeps by the Class 2A No. 8 Knights (13-5). Ball, a 6-0 junior outside hitter, has committed to South Dakota. "She is a tenacious competitor with a complete offensive toolbox," Knights coach Tom Dobbs said.

