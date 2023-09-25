Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

DULUTH — The longtime head football coach at Duluth East High School is on paid administrative leave after he was asked by police officers to leave a volleyball tournament at the high school this past weekend.

Officers from the Duluth Police Department were called to the school on Saturday morning to remove Joseph Hietala from the grounds during the Duluth East Invite, based on the concerns of several parents and staff members. Hietala showed signs of impairment, according to the police department. He voluntarily left the school on foot.

The district is investigating "alleged violations of our polices and ethics," according to a spokesman for Duluth Public Schools.

Hietala was not charged and, reached by phone, declined to comment.

"This decision has been made in accordance with our organization's policies and procedures to ensure a fair and thorough investigation," Brett Mensing said for the school district.

An interim coach is expected to be named early this week.

Hietala, who is also suspended from his job as a physical education teacher, has been the Greyhounds' coach since 2002. Cross-city rival Denfeld High School beat the Greyhounds 27-14 in football Friday night at Ordean Stadium.