Becker coach Dwight Lundeen expected growing pains this season.

The longtime Bulldogs mentor graduated an outstanding senior class and had to incorporate seven sophomores into his starting lineup. Becker finished 11-1 last season, losing to Kasson-Mantorville in the waning seconds in the semifinals of the Class 4A state tournament.

No such success was seen coming in 2022.

"I was hoping we could steal a couple of games in September and start playing good football in October," Lundeen said.

Becker took a 31-10 beating from Rocori in the opener and followed with close victories over Delano (31-28) and Chisago Lakes (14-13).

"We weren't quite ready for Rocori," Lundeen said. "We were not a very good football team."

Next up: defending state champion Hutchinson, on the night the field was named Rostberg Stadium in honor of the longtime father-son coaching tandem Grady and Andy. They have guided the Hutchinson program for more than 50 years.

"We walked into a beehive at Hutchinson," Lundeen said. "We had decided we were going to go for every fourth down in the game. We didn't think we would be able to stop their outstanding athletes."

Becker overcame an early two-touchdown deficit and won 24-22. The two teams are currently ranked No. 2 (Hutchinson) and No. 4 (Becker) in Class 4A.

"We played an amazing game," Lundeen said. "That win gave our kids confidence."

The Bulldogs (7-1) rolled through their final four regular-season opponents, concluding with a 48-7 victory Wednesday over Willmar. It was Lundeen's 389th career win, tying him for second all-time with former Brainerd coach Ron Stolski. He is in his 53rd season at the helm of the program, the only coach in school history.

"I have been blessed with some great help," Lundeen said, referring to assistant coaches. "I still have a lot of energy and love being around the kids."

The Bulldogs will open Section 8 play Oct. 29, hosting Detroit Lakes in the semifinals. A win could lead to a rematch with Rocori (6-2) for the championship.

"Our defense is going to have to play really well if we want to get back to the state tournament," Lundeen said. "We are getting better with each game."

Chatfield back keeps running

Chatfield senior running back Sam Backer reached 6,400 career rushing yards, adding 255 Wednesday in a 28-20 triumph over Goodhue.

Backer carried 15 times and scored all four of the Gophers' touchdowns, on runs of 2, 43 and 80 yards and a 73-yard kick return.

He ranks third all-time in rushing yards behind McLeod West's Tyler Evans (7,503 from 1999-2001) and Owatonna's Jason Williamson (7,009 from 2015-18).

Inside the numbers

0:21: Time left when senior quarterback Irvin Tulenchik hit sophomore wide receiver Eli Abraham with a 7-yard touchdown pass, giving Pine River-Backus a 21-17 victory over Wadena-Deer Creek. The score capped a 12-play, 99-yard drive after the Tigers stopped the Wolverines on a fourth-and-1 play.

1:11: Time left when junior running back Isaac Walker scored on a 15-yard run, capping East Ridge's 27-point second half in a 27-23 come-from-behind win over St. Michael-Albertville.

1:30: Time left when Jackson Hegman returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown, giving Ely its first win of the season, 22-16 over Hill City/Northland.

3: First-half interception returns for touchdowns by Coon Rapids linebackers in 62-0 victory over St. Cloud Apollo. Senior Erik Anda scored on a 77-yarder, junior Krar Alhussainawi had a 36-yard return, and Logan Ness had a 26-yard return.

3: Times Minneapolis Washburn senior quarterback Vinny Morton and senior tight end Will Anderson connected for touchdown passes (5, 16 and 32 yards) in a 50-6 victory over Roosevelt. Morton completed 11 of 12 passes for 143 yards and five touchdowns.

3.2: Average points per game allowed by Esko's defense, best in the state. The Class 3A No. 1 Eskomos (8-0) shut out five opponents.

4: Consecutive shutouts by Class 2A No. 2 Minneapolis North after blanking St. Paul Central 26-0. The Polars shut out five opponents and allowed only one touchdown in their final six games.

5: Touchdown passes Norwood Young America senior quarterback Noah Strickfaden threw in a 60-17 victory over LeSueur-Henderson. He completed 15 of 20 passes for 271 yards and also ran for a score.

6: Rushing touchdowns Waconia senior running back Max McEnelly had in a 64-14 triumph over Holy Angels. McEnelly, who had 230 yards on 12 carries, scored on runs of 10, 12, 18, 33, 34 and 60 yards.

11: Players who carried the ball for Fillmore Central in a 69-21 victory over Winona Cotter.

11:46: Time remaining in the first quarter after senior Kelechi Nwachukwu took the opening kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown in Sartell-St. Stephen's 46-7 triumph over Bemidji. The Sabres had four scoring plays of 50 or more yards.

12.8: Seconds remaining when Dassel-Cokato senior running back Tate Link scored his fifth touchdown on a 1-yard run as the Chargers edged New London-Spicer 33-29. Link, who rushed for 247 yards on 38 carries, also scored on runs of 2, 2, 5 and 36 yards.

48: Points scored by Class 4A No. 1 Stewartville (8-0) in the first half of a 54-0 victory over Rochester John Marshall (0-8). The Tigers scored at least 40 points in all but one game.

59.2: State-best average points per game scored by Nine-man No. 4 Mountain Iron-Buhl. The Rangers scored over 70 points three times.

200: Career wins for Lester Prairie coach Joe Scoblic after the Class 1A No. 1 Bulldogs (8-0) shut out United South Central 42-0.

302: Rushing yards for senior running back Broc Barwald of Kasson-Mantorville on 12 carries in 28-21 triumph over Owatonna. He scored all four touchdowns, on runs of 1, 24, 68 and 80 yards.

320: Rushing yards by Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton senior running back Jordan Summers on 42 carries in a 28-21 victory over Detroit Lakes. He scored two touchdowns.

523: Rushing yards by Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City on 54 carries in defeating Benson 68-32. The Falcons had three players with more than 100 rushing yards.