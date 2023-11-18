Takeaways early and often helped Springfield become a state champion Saturday.

Springfield recovered two fumbles and made three interceptions, defeating Mahnomen/Waubun 36-12 in the Class 1A football state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Springfield (11-1) recovered a fumble and made an interception on the first two Thunderbirds drives. They turned those possessions into 14 points, with a touchdown pass from Jakob Nachreiner to Carter Olson and a touchdown run by Ashton Toll.

"Getting up early is a big thing for us. We always try to score fast, score first," Springfield senior linebacker Daniel Rogotzke said. "Today it worked for us. We just tried to build on that and keep going, keep going, don't slow down. That's the goal, don't slow down for four quarters."

The Thunderbirds (10-1) were moving the ball on their first possession before quarterback Blake McMullen was stripped of the ball by Gavin Vanderwerf. When they got the ball back, a holding penalty led to a third-and-long pass attempt. McMullen's pass was knocked by a defender into the arms of Lucas Milbrath, who returned the interception 46 yards to the Thunderbirds 17, setting up the second score.

"Costly turnovers for us and their perimeter speed were too much for us," Mahnomen-Waubun coach John Clark Jr. said. "We're not built [to come back]. It was not only the turnovers, but we got into third-and-8 and -9. We need to be in third-and-4."

Olson led Springfield with 136 receiving yards and a touchdown and made an interception. Nachreiner threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Samuel Rummel ran for a touchdown and Brayden Sturm caught a touchdown pass for Springfield.

McMullen led the Thunderbirds with 41 rushing yards and a touchdown. Zachary Zima ran for a touchdown, Dominick Neisen made an interception and Michael Weaver recovered a fumble for the Thunderbirds.