Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Nearly all of the state's marquee boys basketball players will be in Minneapolis this week, playing in the state tournament. To get a look at them all, you'll need to navigate two sites, Target Center and Williams Arena, and four brackets.

To check out the brackets and plan for yourself: Class 4A | Class 3A | Class 2A | Class 1A

To see a streamed game: Quarterfinal games are available for a fee on NSPN.

If you can wait: Ch. 45 will televise the semifinals and championship games starting Thursday.

To be there: Tickets prices range from $11 to $22 and are available at mshsl.org/tickets.

Here are 20 players to keep an eye on this week, listed alphabetically with college destination in parenthesis for those who have committed, and where to find them in the first round:

Cherry 6-3 senior guard Isaac Asuma (Minnesota): 11 a.m. Thursday vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton at Target Center, Class 1A.

Minnetonka 6-2 senior guard Jordan Cain: 4 p.m. Wednesday vs. Coon Rapids at Target Center, Class 4A.

Park Center 6-3 senior guard Casmir Chavis (Washington): 2 p.m. Wednesday vs. Eagan at Target Center, Class 4A.

Minneapolis South 6-0 senior guard Poet Davis: 4 p.m. Wednesday vs. Alexandria at Williams Arena, Class 3A.

Park Center 6-5 senior forward Jackson Fowlkes: 2 p.m. Wednesday vs. Eagan at Target Center, Class 4A.

Breck 6-2 senior guard Daniel Freitag (Wisconsin): 6 p.m. Wednesday vs. Waseca at Williams Arena, Class 2A.

Alexandria 6-9 senior forward Grayson Grove (Minnesota): 4 p.m. Wednesday vs. Minneapolis South at Williams Arena, Class 3A.

Orono 6-4 junior guard Nolan Groves: Noon Wednesday vs. DeLaSalle at Williams Arena, Class 3A.

Farmington 6-8 senior forward Brandon Hrncir (Sioux Falls): Noon Wednesday vs. Cretin-Derham Hall at Target Center, Class 4A.

Totino-Grace 6-6 sophomore forward Dothan Ijadimbola: 10 a.m. Wednesday vs. Stewartville at Williams Arena, Class 3A.

Totino-Grace 6-7 senior forward Isaiah Johnson-Arigu (Miami, Florida): 10 a.m. Wednesday vs. Stewartville at Williams Arena, Class 3A.

Wayzata senior 6-9 senior forward Jackson McAndrew (Creighton): 10 a.m. Wednesday vs. Rogers at Target Center, Class 4A.

Cretin-Derham Hall 6-1 sophomore guard Joseph Mitchell III: Noon Wednesday vs. Farmington at Target Center, Class 4A.

Park Center 6-8 senior forward Chiang Ring: 2 p.m. Wednesday vs. Eagan at Target Center, Class 4A.

Chisago Lakes 6-7 senior forward Patrick Rowe: 2 p.m. Wednesday vs. Mankato East at Williams Arena, Class 3A.

Minnetonka 6-1 senior guard Andy Stefonowicz (North Dakota State): 4 p.m. Wednesday vs. Coon Rapids at Target Center, Class 4A.

Alexandria 6-7 junior forward Chase Thompson: 4 p.m. Wednesday vs. Minneapolis South at Williams Arena, Class 3A.

Minnetonka 6-2 senior guard Greyson Uelman: 4 p.m. Wednesday vs. Coon Rapids at Target Center, Class 4A.

Wayzata 6-4 sophomore guard Christian Wiggins: 10 a.m. Wednesday vs. Rogers at Target Center, Class 4A.

Orono 6-9 junior forward Brady Wooley: Noon Wednesday vs. DeLaSalle at Williams Arena, Class 3A.







