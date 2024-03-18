First team

JACKSON McANDREW

Wayzata, 6-9 forward, senior

College plan: Creighton

He's the Metro Player of the Year and the state's top player in the Class of 2024, ranked No. 36 in the country by 247Sports. "Jackson is one of the best shooters in the country," Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. "His ability to stretch the floor with the three-point shot will allow for a seamless transition into our offense."

CASMIR CHAVIS

Park Center, 6-3 guard, senior

College plan: Washington

Chavis averages 23.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game for the Class 4A, No. 2 Pirates (25-3). "He's a hard worker and really talented. He competes hard on the defensive end as well as offensively," Washington coach Mike Hopkins said. He is hitting 55 percent of his shots.

DANIEL FREITAG

Breck, 6-2 guard, senior

College plan: Wisconsin

Freitag is averaging 25.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.5 steals for the Class 2A, No. 1 Mustangs (28-1) and is ranked 103rd in the country by 247Sports. "He is an electric athlete, with skills that fit in with who we are and where the game of basketball is going," Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said.

ISAIAH JOHNSON-ARIGU

Totino-Grace, 6-7 forward, senior

College plan: Miami (Florida)

Johnson-Arigu is an efficient, versatile player, averaging 20.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Class 3A, No. 1 Eagles (24-5). "Isaiah has a rare combination of size, skill and athleticism. Scoring over 20 points per game on less than 13 shots is pretty remarkable," Eagles coach Nick Carroll said.

JACK ROBISON

Lakeville North, 6-6 forward, senior

College plan: Wisconsin

Scoring from all over the floor, he averaged 21.9 points while shooting 53 percent, including 38 percent on three-pointers and 73 percent from the free-throw line. "He has a high basketball IQ and a skillset that will allow him to be an effective all-around player," Gard said.

Second team

Nolan Groves, Orono, 6-4 guard, junior: The sharpshooter's stock is climbing quickly. He is averaging 27.5 points while shooting 55 percent, including 44 percent from three-point range, for the Spartans (19-10). College plan: undecided.

Kyle Jorgensen, Minneapolis Washburn, 6-9 forward, senior: Jorgensen carried the Millers (25-4), averaging 24.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.1 blocks. "Nobody is asked to do more for a team," Millers coach Myles Shepherd said. College plan: Colorado State.

Jayden Moore, Hopkins, 5-10 guard, sophomore: He plays bigger than his stature. Moore averaged 18,7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists and three steals for Hopkins 23-6. College plan: undecided.

Patrick Rowe, Chisago Lakes, 6-7 forward, senior: Windmill dunks, high-flying alley-oops and no-look passes reveal his talent. He has led the Wildcats (22-7) from worst to first in the Mississippi 8 Conference in three years. College plan: undecided.

Andy Stefonowicz, Minnetonka, 6-1 guard, senior: "Andy is a dynamic playmaking guard who plays the game with a joy and passion for winning," North Dakota State coach David Richman said. College plan: North Dakota State.

HONORABLE MENTION

CJ Armstrong, Richfield, 6-3 guard, junior. College plan: undecided.

Jordan Cain, Minnetonka, 6-2 guard, senior. College plan: undecided.

Poet Davis, Minneapolis South, 6-0 guard, senior. College plan: undecided

Jackson Fowlkes, Park Center, 6-5 forward, senior. College plan: undecided.

Kole Hanson, Holy Family, 6-2 guard, senior. College plan: Minnesota Duluth.

Brandon Hrncir, Farmington, 6-8 forward, senior. College plan: Sioux Falls.

Jalen Langsy, Shakopee, 6-0 guard, senior. College plan: Northwestern (Orange City, Iowa).

Jonathan Mekonnen, Eastview, 6-8 forward, senior. College plan: Colorado State.

Joseph Mitchell III, Cretin-Derham Hall, 6-1 guard, sophomore. College plan: undecided.

Brock Remme, Spring Lake Park, 6-7 forward, senior. College plan: undecided.

Chiang Ring, Park Center, 6-8 forward, senior. College plan: undecided.

Anthony Smith, Hopkins, 5-10 guard, junior. College plan: undecided.

Henry Stang, Maple Grove, 5-11 guard, senior. College plan: Arizona (won't play basketball).

Cedric Tomes, East Ridge, 5-11 guard, sophomore. College plan: undecided.

Jalen Wilson, Benilde-St. Margaret's, 6-7 forward, junior. College plan: undecided.

. . .

How the teams were chosen

The Star Tribune's All-Metro teams and Metro Player of the Year were chosen based on nominations from metro-area coaches, conversations with a panel of coaches and staff observations.