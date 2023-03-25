Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Second-seeded Albany advanced to its first boys basketball state championship game with a 79-64 victory over unseeded Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in Friday's second Class 2A semifinal at Target Center.

"It was our goal to make it to the state championship, and here we are," said Albany senior Tysen Gerads, who scored a game-high 31 points.

Gerad did something else special Friday, and he did it three times: dunk. His last was a two-handed jam with 2:13 left in regulation for the team's biggest lead, 17 points.

"It felt pretty good," Gerads said. "Especially since I was coming into the state tournament really hoping to get one. First game, I didn't get one."

His sophomore teammate Sam Hondl just missed a triple-double with 14 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds for the Huskies (31-1). Zeke Austin added 12 points.

"Offensively, I think we shared the ball pretty well," Albany coach Cory Schlagel said.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton coach Mike Clark said Albany caused the Rebels (25-7) to make mistakes they don't normally make.

"In so many games this year, we've been able to focus on one or two players," Clark said. "When you play a team like Albany, you focus on one or two players, and the other three, four, five are going to burn you."