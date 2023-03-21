How to watch, follow the Minnesota boys basketball tournament: Games at Target Center and Williams Arena
The tournament runs Tuesday through Saturday. Here are links to watch the games, for following on social media and to get other info to help you keep up with the games.
Two tall: Big men propel Holy Family past Eden Valley-Watkins
Boden Kapke and Collin Mulholland, each 6-11, piled up points, rebounds and blocked shots.
Albany makes inside-outside game work against Pequot Lakes
A victory in the 2A quarterfinals featured Sam Hondl in the lane and Tysen Gerads from afar.
Guards lift Lakeville North over Buffalo in 4A boys basketball quarterfinals
Hudson Vaith and Matt Drake, not the Panthers' marquee names, made a difference.
Eastview's snappy conclusion sinks Minnetonka in 4A boys basketball quarterfinals
The score was tied with 1:54 to play, but Eastview rode a boost from Myles Adams to victory.
Park Center controls Class 4A boys basketball quarterfinal against Andover
The Pirates wielded their height advantage and showed off their balance in the victory.
One big burst vaults Wayzata over White Bear Lake, into 4A semifinals
The Trojans made a 16-point run in the first half and sent the Bears into the consolation round.
-
DeLaSalle holds off Stewartville, advances to 3A boys basketball semifinals
The Islanders made 15 of 20 free throws as they overcame a quarterfinal challenge.
-
Orono hangs on vs. Hermantown in Class 3A boys basketball quarterfinals
Orono led by 16 points in the second half but by only three with 13.9 seconds remaining.
-
Totino-Grace rolls from start against St. Francis in 3A boys basketball quarterfinal
The Eagles scored the game's first 12 points and made 72% of their shots.
-
Alexandria turns away Mankato East, reaches 3A boys basketball semifinals
Mankato East rallied within three points with 30 seconds left but stopped there.
-
Three-pointer: Tripling up on angles from the boys basketball state tournament
Boys-girls doubles abound, champs from big classes are back, new winners in 2A and 1A are guaranteed.
-
Park Center snags 4A's top seed for the boys basketball state tournament
Totino-Grace was No. 1 in Class 3A, Holy Family in Class 2A and Russell-Tyler-Ruthton in Class 1A.
-
For 12th season in a row, DeLaSalle makes boys basketball state tournament
The Islanders defeated St. Thomas Academy, completing a dominant run through the section.
-
Park Center dispatches Osseo, wins return trip to state in boys basketball
Park Center, the Class 4A defending champion, has won four section titles in five years.
-
Introducing the boys basketball Metro Player of the Year: Nasir Whitlock of DeLaSalle
A senior, he puts up big numbers: 27.7 points per game, 52 in a single game, and check out that 3.87 GPA.
-
Meet the 2022-23 Star Tribune All-Metro teams for boys basketball
The players have a range of skills — you'll find scorers, rebounders, distributors — and come from schools of various sizes, from 2A to 4A.
-
Roundup: Andover's boys basketball team qualifies for state with a flourish
The Huskies scored 106 points in defeating Cambridge-Isanti in a Class 3A section final.
-
Former Gophers standout Damian Johnson rising quickly through coaching ranks
Basketball Across Minnesota: Johnson has led a turnaround at Benilde-St. Margaret's after a successful stint at North St. Paul.