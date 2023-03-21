Park Center’s Casmir Chavis goes up for two during the second half of Tuesday’s game against Andover.

— Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune

How to watch, follow the Minnesota boys basketball tournament: Games at Target Center and Williams Arena

March 21, 2023 - 3:27 PM

The tournament runs Tuesday through Saturday. Here are links to watch the games, for following on social media and to get other info to help you keep up with the games.

Two tall: Big men propel Holy Family past Eden Valley-Watkins

Holy Family’s Boden Kapke swung a hook shot over Eden Valley-Watkins defender Noah Stommes.

— Cheryl A. Myers, Special to the Star Tribune

March 21, 2023 - 8:07 PM

Boden Kapke and Collin Mulholland, each 6-11, piled up points, rebounds and blocked shots.

Albany makes inside-outside game work against Pequot Lakes

Albany’s Tysen Gerads (22) scored 19 points in the Huskies’ quarterfinal victory over Pequot Lakes.

— Korey McDermott, Special to the Star Tribune

March 21, 2023 - 8:25 PM

A victory in the 2A quarterfinals featured Sam Hondl in the lane and Tysen Gerads from afar.

Guards lift Lakeville North over Buffalo in 4A boys basketball quarterfinals

Lakeville North’s Hudson Vaith found plenty of open space under the basket for a layup.

— Cheryl A. Myers, Special to the Star Tribune

March 21, 2023 - 4:07 PM

Hudson Vaith and Matt Drake, not the Panthers' marquee names, made a difference.

Eastview's snappy conclusion sinks Minnetonka in 4A boys basketball quarterfinals

March 21, 2023 - 2:05 PM

The score was tied with 1:54 to play, but Eastview rode a boost from Myles Adams to victory.

Park Center controls Class 4A boys basketball quarterfinal against Andover

March 21, 2023 - 11:40 AM

The Pirates wielded their height advantage and showed off their balance in the victory.

One big burst vaults Wayzata over White Bear Lake, into 4A semifinals

Wayzata’s Hayden Tibbits (1) worked a layup past the reach of White Bear Lake’s Wyatt Hawks in the first half.

— Cheryl A. Myers, Special to the Star Tribune

March 21, 2023 - 6:01 PM

The Trojans made a 16-point run in the first half and sent the Bears into the consolation round.