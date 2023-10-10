Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The first day of high school basketball practice, Nov. 13, is a little more than a month away, but basketball players are also preparing for college.

Let's take a look at college choices by Minnesota's top boys basketball players, presented as the 2023-24 Dream Team and 15 other highly regarded players.

The Dream Team, as chosen by Star Tribune reporter Ron Haggstrom, includes a player who has picked the Gophers, one who has selected Wisconsin, one headed farther out of state and two, a senior and a sophomore, yet to make a decision.

A sophomore on the Dream Team indicates there's youth coming up through the ranks, and the rest of the list enforces that. Also clear on the list: The talent isn't coming from the paint. There's not a center among the top 20.

2023-24 Dream Team and their college plans

Isaac Asuma, Cherry, 6-3 guard, senior

College: Minnesota

Daniel Freitag, Breck, 6-2 guard, senior

College: Wisconsin

Casmir Chavis, Park Center, 6-4 guard, senior

College: undecided

Jackson McAndrew, Wayzata, 6-9 forward, senior

College: Creighton

Jayden Moore, Hopkins, 5-10 guard, sophomore

College: undecided

Rounding out the top 20

Jordan Cain, Minnetonka, 6-2 guard, senior. College: undecided

Jaleel Donley, Benilde-St. Margaret's, 6-1 guard, junior. College: undecided

Jackson Fowlkes, Park Center, 6-4 guard, senior. College: undecided

Grayson Grove, Alexandria, 6-9 forward, junior. College: Minnesota

Dothan Ijadimbola, Totino-Grace, 6-6 guard, sophomore. College: undecided

Isaiah Johnson-Arigu, Totino-Grace, 6-7 forward, senior. College: Miami (Florida)

Jonathan Mekonnen, Eastview, 6-8 forward, senior. College: Colorado State

Chiang Ring, Park Center, 6-8 forward, senior. College: undecided

Jack Robison, Lakeville North, 6-6 forward, senior. College: Wisconsin

Anthony Smith, Hopkins, 5-10 G, junior. College: undecided

Andy Stefonowicz, Minnetonka, 6-1 guard, senior. College: undecided

Cedric Tomes, East Ridge, 5-11 guard, sophomore. College: undecided

Jerome Williams Jr., Minnehaha Academy, 5-9 guard, senior. College: undecided

Jalen Wilson, Benilde-St. Margaret's, 6-7 forward, junior. College: undecided

Brady Wooley, Orono, 6-8 forward, junior. College: undecided