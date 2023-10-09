TORUN MCGILLIS

Woodbury • swimming

McGillis is a rarity when it comes to elite high school swimmers. She is a senior in her rookie season with the Royals.

McGillis owns the state's third-fastest time in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 7.50 seconds) and stands fifth in the 100 backstroke (57.87).

McGillis swam strictly with the St. Croix Swim Club before this season.

"I am trying something new and love it," McGillis said. "This is a total blast.

"I love racing every week. With my club team it was like three times a year. This is more challenging trainingwise and so rewarding. I am driven by my end goals, to be the best I can be every day."

McGillis, committed to Delaware for college, holds the Woodbury pool record in the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley and the Lakeville pool record at the Blanchard Aquatic Center in the 100 backstroke.

"Torun brings enthusiasm to the pool daily, uplifts her teammates and is a joy to have on the team," Woodbury coach Liz Horan said.

SALVADOR WIRTH

Annandale • cross country

A junior, Wirth won the Litchfield Invitational with a time of 15 minutes, 43.2 seconds over a 5-kilometer course. He is ranked second in Class 2A by the coaches association. "Sal is a tremendously gifted runner with an extremely high running IQ," Annandale coach Wade Moravec said. "He continues to dominate his races, and although he is very successful he is a very humble young man."

OLIVIA McDONALD

Minneapolis Washburn • tennis

A freshman, McDonald has a 21-2 record at No. 1 singles and has vaulted to No. 10 in the Class 2A rankings by the coaches association. "She handles the No. 1 position with confidence for only being a freshman," Millers coach Linnea Benson said. "Her tennis toolbox continues to grow, and her game has many weapons. We are excited to see where she takes her game and our team as she continues to grow mentally and physically."

NATHAN HAGLUND

Andover • soccer

Haglund concluded the regular season with back-to-back hat tricks as the Huskies won their final three games to finish 7-7. He scored nine goals in the last four games, running his season total to 14. "He has been a huge part of our attack this season, contributing to over half of our team's goals," Andover coach Andy Lynch said. "Lately he has just been more confident in front of the goal."

EVIE MALEC

Minnetonka • cross country

The state's best freshman runner won the St. Michael-Albertville Invitational with a time of 17:56.2 over the 5-kilometer course at the Lower Recreation Center. She holds the second spot in the coaches association's Class 3A rankings. "Evie is an extremely hardworking and talented athlete," Skippers coach Rebecca Wesley said. "She has a bright future."

JONAH ASK

Farmington • football

Ask continues to gain confidence as he bounces back from a broken tibia that ended his season last year. The junior quarterback completed 14 of 18 passes for 284 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 113 yards on 13 carries, leading the Tigers to their first victory of the season, 56-28 over Eagan. "Jonah understands our offense and has a number of freedoms to check into pass plays," Tigers coach Rick Sutton said.

MARIN JOHNSON

Delano • soccer

The senior forward/midfielder has scored 28 goals, including 12 in the past four games, leading the Tigers to a 12-2-2 record and No. 8 ranking in Class 2A. "She is extremely skilled and figures out a way to get the ball in the back of the net," Delano coach Lauryn D'Amato said.

