It's a bad time of the year for teams to be sliding.

The top three teams and six of the boys basketball Metro Top 10 lost in the final week of the regular season. The time has come to shake up the rankings.

The beneficiary of the past couple of weeks of chaos is Wayzata. The Trojans (21-4), winners of 21 of their past 22, climb into the No. 1 spot.

After getting out of the gate slowly, dropping their first three games because of a sluggish offense, they have been lighting up the scoreboard. They are averaging 77.9 points per game.

No. 2 Park Center (23-2) has lost two of its past three games, both by three points, and falls out of the top spot.

Park Center's Northwest Suburban Conference rival Totino-Grace (18-8) drops to No. 7 after losing to No. 6 Minnetonka (20-6) on its home floor. The Eagles have yet to beat a team in the Metro Top 10 this season.

East Ridge (20-6) makes its way back into the rankings, replacing Buffalo at No. 8.

Underappreciated section

The Suburban East Conference boasts three teams with outstanding seniors — Alex Mattes of East Ridge, Max Shikenjanski of Stillwater and Jack Janicki of White Bear Lake — who could carry a team to the Class 4A, Section 4 championship.

Five teams in the section have between 15 and 20 wins, and Cretin-Derham Hall is 13-13. The Raiders have played the top three seeds, No. 1 East Ridge, No. 2 White Bear Lake and No. 3 Stillwater, tough and could be a sleeper.

Boys basketball Metro Top 10

1. Wayzata (21-4)

2. Park Center (23-2)

3. Lakeville North (23-3)

4. Benilde-St. Margaret's (3A) (22-4)

5. DeLaSalle (3A) (21-5)

6. Minnetonka (20-6)

7. Totino-Grace (3A) (18-8)

8. East Ridge (20-6)

9. Holy Family (2A) (24-2)

10. Eastview (19-7)