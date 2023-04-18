The high school basketball season isn't far in the past, but the players are picking new sides and heading into the AAU season. Prominent events such as as the Spring Showdown, which starts Friday in Bloomington and Eden Prairie and annually includes 250 teams, are just ahead.

So it's not too early to take a look at players who are preparing now for the 2023-24 high school season. Here's a Dream Team and 15 other players to watch, with the class each will be in next high school season and a college choice when one has been revealed:

Dream Team

Isaac Asuma, Cherry, 6-3 G, senior. College: Minnesota

Casmir Chavis, Park Center, 6-4 G, senior. College: undecided

Grayson Grove, Alexandria, 6-9 F, junior. College: undecided

Jackson McAndrew, Wayzata, 6-8 F, senior. College: undecided

Jayden Moore, Hopkins, G, 5-10, sophomore. College: undecided

Others to watch

Jordan Cain, Minnetonka, G, 6-2, senior. College: undecided

Jaleel Donley, Benilde-St. Margaret's, 6-1 G, junior. College: undecided

Jackson Fowlkes, Park Center, 6-4 G, senior. College: undecided

Kole Hanson, Holy Family, 6-2 G, senior. College: undecided

Isaiah Johnson, Totino-Grace, 6-7 F, senior. College: undecided

Jonathan Mekonnen, Eastview, 6-8 F, senior. College: undecided

Chiang Ring, Park Center, 6-8 F, senior. College: undecided

Jack Robison, Lakeville North, 6-6 F, senior. College: Wisconsin

Anthony Smith, Hopkins, G, 5-10, junior. College: undecided

Andy Stefonowicz, Minnetonka, G, 6-1, senior. College: undecided

Cedric Tomes, East Ridge, 5-11 G, sophomore. College: undecided

Chase Thompson, Alexandria, 6-7 F, junior. College: undecided

Jerome Williams Jr., Minnehaha Academy, 5-9 G, senior. College: undecided

Jalen Wilson, Benilde-St. Margaret's, 6-7 F, junior. College: undecided

Brady Wooley, Orono, 6-8 F, junior. College: undecided