Becker coach Dan Baird has had to take on the "next player up mentality."

The Bulldogs, 5-1 and ranked second in Class 3A by Minnesota Basketball News, have been hampered by injuries. They played a part in a 55-50 loss Friday to Class 4A No. 8 Minnetonka.

Junior guard Alexis Rose, the Bulldogs' fourth-leading scorer averaging 13 points per game, suffered a knee injury with 17 seconds left in the first half. The severity of her injury is unknown.

The Bulldogs were already without senior guard Maren Westin, their No. 2 scorer at 16.5 points per game. She has been sidelined the past two weeks but is expected to return to the lineup soon.

"We are going to be cautious and do what is best for our girls," Baird said.

Holy Family Division I recruit hurt

Holy Family's Jocelyn Land, a 6-foot junior forward committed to Butler for college, was injured in the opening game of the Granite City Classic against Albany, a 53-39 loss for the Fire. She also missed a 73-59 loss to Mandan (N.D.) the next day. She averaged 24.1 points per game through the first eight games this season.

Minnehaha Academy to honor Suggs

Minnehaha Academy will honor Jalen Suggs when the former Redhawk and current Orlando Magic player returns to the Twin Cities on Feb. 3. The school will retire Suggs' basketball jersey and his number, 1, in a ceremony at 7 p.m., preceding a home game vs. Blake. Suggs and the Magic are scheduled to play the Timberwolves the next day.

Record, times two

Holdingford 6-foot sophomore forward Addison Pilarski now holds two girls basketball school records. She set one with 39 points in a 77-40 victory over previously unbeaten Duluth Marshall in the Granite City Classic. She also holds the school single-game rebounding record with 25.