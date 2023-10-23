ISABEL MAHONEY

Monticello • cross-country

Mahoney has reached a level of consistency. She's driven to be even better.

A sophomore, she won the Mississippi 8 Conference meet with a personal-best time of 17 minutes, 44.7 seconds over the 5K course at Ki-Chi-Saga County Park in Lindstrom. It bettered her previous personal best by 25 seconds.

"Isabel is a smart runner with high goals," Monticello coach Gail Grieme said. "She dedicates herself to be the best she can be."

Mahoney has climbed to the No. 2 spot in the coaches association's Class 2A rankings. She has been the medalist in three events and finished as the runner-up in four others this season.

"Isabel brings enthusiasm to everything she does," Grieme said. "She is as dedicated as a student as she is a runner. She can motivate herself to get the job done even when others aren't around."

Mahoney finished sixth at the state meet a year ago. Grieme, calling her "an impressive, very hardworking runner," knows she'll push for a better result. "She is determined and very driven to get stronger as a runner to accomplish her goals," Grieme said.

EVAN MAHAN

Wayzata • soccer

Mahan is the mainstay on the Class 3A, Section 6 champion Trojans' stellar defensive unit. The Trojans, 17-0-2 and ranked second by the coaches association, have pitched 14 shutouts this season, yielding only six goals, half of those on penalty kicks. "He has done an excellent job leading and organizing our defenders," Wayzata coach Dominic Duenas said.

HADLEY BURGER

East Ridge • volleyball

The senior right-side hitter has a career-high 312 kills, 184 digs and 30 service aces for the Class 4A, No. 3 Raptors (22-5). "Her persistent energy and dependability have contributed greatly to our success this season," Raptors coach Steve Anderson said. "Hadley has been a go-to player for us over the years."

SIMON SEIDL

Hill-Murray • football

The Pioneers use Seidl's athleticism more and more each week as he works his way back from a hamstring injury. Seidl, committed to the Gophers for college, caught touchdown passes of 4, 20, 34 and 46 yards on four consecutive first-half possessions in a 56-6 victory over St. Paul Como Park. "Simon is a tremendous athlete," Pioneers coach Robert Reeves said. "He is explosive and has great top-end speed."

KARINA ELVESTROM

Minnetonka • tennis

Elvestrom cruised to the Class 2A, Section 2 singles championship with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Savannah Paul of Mound Westonka. Those were the first games Elvestrom (23-4) lost in the individual tournament. She is ranked fourth in the state for the No. 3 Skippers. "She is a well-rounded player with a lot of tools, a great serve, variety of spins and aggressive at the net," Skippers coach Jessa Richards-Boike said.

LEV DOUGHERTY

Heritage Christian • cross-country

Dougherty is peaking as the season comes down the stretch. He won the Minnesota Classic Athletic Association title with a school-record time of 15 minutes, 42 seconds over a 5K course at Bassett Creek Park. The sophomore is ranked third in the state in the Class 1A coaches association poll for the No. 1 Eagles. "He has had a remarkable season," Eagles coach Lydia Hatton said.

ARIANNA BALGOBIN

Lakeville North • soccer

The senior midfielder more than doubled her goal-scoring output in section play with three goals, including two in a 3-0 victory over crosstown rival Lakeville South in the Class 3A, Section 1 championship. "Arianna's blend of technique, strength and tactical awareness make her a very impactful player for us, and that was on full display during the section final," Panthers coach Marco Campoverde said.

