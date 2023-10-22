Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The seedings for the boys and girls state soccer tournaments were announced Saturday, with defending state champion Wayzata earning the top seed for Class 3A boys and Edina for 3A girls.

Maple Grove, Minnetonka and Woodbury earned the Nos. 2-4 seeds in the 3A boys bracket, with Wayzata, White Bear Lake and Andover receiving that distinction in the girls bracket.

Orono is the top seed for Class 2A boys and St. Cloud Cathedral for 1A. In the girls tournament, defending champion Holy Angels is No. 1 in 2A and Providence Academy in 1A.

The quarterfinals will be held Tuesday through Thursday this week. Semifinals are Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 with championship games on Nov. 3. The semifinals and championship games will be held at U.S. Bank Stadium.