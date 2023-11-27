ADDI MACK

Minnehaha Academy • basketball

Mack plays for one of the better programs in the state. She is a prolific scorer. Those matters are checked on her basketball checklist.

The 5-8 junior guard continues to chase one elusive goal: winning a state championship.

"I would like nothing better than to be putting up a banner in the rafters at Minnehaha Academy," Mack said. "I love to win. I want to win a state championship."

The Redhawks (2-0), ranked fourth in Class 2A by Minnesota Basketball News, have been in the state tournament 14 times since 2008, winning Class 2A state championships in 2010 and 2019. The second of those came just before Mack burst onto the scene as a seventh-grader.

"It seems just like yesterday I was a little seventh grader," Mack said. "I have developed into a lot stronger player since then."

Mack outscored Class 4A Edina in the season opener, finishing with 37 points in a 75-32 victory. She followed with 22 points in a 61-58 triumph over DeLaSalle.

"Addi has taken her game to a new level this year," Redhawks coach Damien Lolar said. "Her commitment to winning, leadership and defense has been a major factor in our culture as a staff here at Minnehaha Academy."

Mack became the eighth-fastest player to reach 2,000 career points last season, when she averaged 28.8 points per game. She needed 91 games to reach 2,000 points.

"When your best player, one of the most dominant scorers since seventh grade, is still looking for ways to develop and improve, it is such a joy to coach," Lolar said.

ANTON KADLEC

Hutchinson • football

The Tigers won their fourth state championship under coach Andy Rostberg with a 14-6 victory over Rocori in the Class 4A final. The play of the three-year starter, a tackle on offense and nose guard on defense, was noticeable on both sides of the ball. "Anton never takes a play off," Rostberg said. "He's one of the greatest players to come out of Hutchinson."

DANI STROM

Maple Grove • hockey

A goaltender, Strom opened the season with three consecutive shutouts and has yielded only one goal in the first four games for the Crimson (4-0), ranked sixth in Class 2A by Let's Play Hockey. She has a .986 save percentage. "Having her in the net has allowed our younger players to learn on the job and not worry if they make a mistake that it will cost the team a goal," Crimson coach Jim Koltes said. "Dani is a rock."

JAVON MOORE

Minnetonka • hockey

A Gophers recruit, Moore has netted back-to-back hat tricks for the Class 2A, No. 1 Skippers (2-0). He has also picked up four assists. "Javon is off to an excellent start to his senior year," Skippers coach Sean Goldsworthy said. "He has started this season right where he left off last year. He is an outstanding 200-foot player making plays both offensively and defensively."

JOCELYN LAND

Holy Family • basketball

The 6-0 senior forward has put her scoring on display the first two games of the season. She opened the season with 38 points in a 69-39 triumph over St. Croix Lutheran and followed with 41 points in a 68-40 victory over Maranatha. "She has consistent range on her outside shot and has the ability to score on the blocks," Butler coach Austin Parkinson said.

BRENT SOLOMON

Champlin Park • hockey

The junior forward, moved from the fourth line last season to the top line this season, had six goals and one assist in a season-opening 9-4 victory over St. Louis Park. "Brent is a very easygoing kid who really put in the work this offseason," Rebels coach Tom Potter said. "He has really good hands, especially in tight spots with limited space, and can really fire the puck."

AYLA PUPPE

Northfield • hockey

The program's all-time scoring leader (232 points) has registered nine goals and nine assists in the first five games, including a 4-2 victory over Class 2A defending state champion Gentry Academy, for the Raiders (5-0). "Ayla is a natural goal scorer and knows how to fill the net," University of Minnesota coach Brad Frost said about Puppe, a Gophers recruit.

