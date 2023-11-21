Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Katie Aafedt wouldn't do well at the poker table.

She walked into a room Monday to address her Edina soccer team and knew players "could tell by my face" that a sad ending to a remarkable season was at hand.

Aafedt announced her resignation after 11 seasons as Hornets head coach and 21 years overall with the program. The 1996 Edina High School graduate saved the best for last, guiding the team to an undefeated season and Class 3A state tournament championship.

Her sanity was the only loss Aafedt experienced. She raced from practice more than a few times to catch daughter Reese Aafedt's games at Blake. Reese, a goalkeeper, was a Bears freshman this season. Mom knows the clock is ticking on her ability to be a fan. (Mom and daughter previously agreed they wouldn't want the player-coach dynamic for their relationship.)

"I only saw five of her games all year," Katie Aafedt said. "That slowly killed me."

Which is why she is trading the sidelines for the bleachers. Though the decision wasn't without tears.

"Even leaving for my family's sake is still hard," Aafedt said. "It took about three seconds into that team meeting before I started crying."

Aafedt will stay involved with soccer by moving into a college recruiting liaison role with the Minnesota Thunder Academy soccer club. She said overseeing highly recruited Edina players of late such as Sophia Boman, Maddie Dahlien and Izzy Engle gave her a head start.

"That will keep me involved in building relationships," she said. "Everything feels right."