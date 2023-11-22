Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Football sets on the horizon this weekend as a new boys hockey season dawns. Let's Play Hockey magazine has issued preseason rankings, presented here.

Defending Class 2A state tournament champion Minnetonka leads the way with potential Section 2 playoff opponent Chanhassen lurking just two spots behind.

In Class 1A, defending state tournament champion Mahtomedi starts fourth while typical favorite Hermantown takes the top spot.

Opening games are Wednesday night and continue for various teams through Thanksgiving weekend.

State rankings

By Let's Play Hockey magazine

Class 2A

1. Minnetonka; 2. Edina; 3. Chanhassen; 4. Wayzata; 5. Hill-Murray; 6. Rogers; 7. Moorhead; 8. Maple Grove, 9. St. Thomas Academy; 10. Andover.

11-15: Cretin-Derham Hall, White Bear Lake, Holy Family, Duluth East and Grand Rapids.

Class 1A

1. Hermantown; 2. East Grand Forks; 3. Warroad; 4. Mahtomedi; 5. St. Cloud Cathedral; 6. Northfield; 7. Orono; 8. Alexandria; 9. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton; 10. Hibbing/Chisholm.

11-15: Thief River Falls, Delano, Northern Lakes, Minneapolis, Monticello.