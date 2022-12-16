Hennepin County made public its human resources investigation that outlines dozens of racist, sexist, homophobic and bullying incidents involving outgoing Sheriff David Hutchinson.

The investigation started four months after Hutchinson crashed his county-owned vehicle following a night of drinking at a sheriff's conference in Alexandria in December 2021. Human resources was notified by staff who were concerned about his mental health and stability.

An independent investigator was hired by the county, who interviewed 10 senior staff members of the sheriff's office. Among the allegations confirmed:

He texted a staff member about a white, suburban city council member and said, "She dates Black guys I bet."

He referred to other law enforcement officers as gay.

After he learned that the officer who shot and killed Amir Locke wouldn't be charged, he sent a text that it was good news and "burn baby burn" with several emojis of flames and buildings.

In front of a 5-year-old visiting the office, Hutchinson referred to a member of his command staff as "the fat one" and the "office idiot."

The 10-page report became public after the county board approved a censure of Hutchinson Thursday. He has been on a health-related leave since May and will serve his last day in office Jan. 2 after announcing he wouldn't run for re-election.

He also had his peace officer license suspended in November for a month in connection to the crash. His alcohol blood content was 0.13 percent, nearly double the legal driving limit in Minnesota. He pleaded to guilty to a misdemeanor drunk driving charge and checked himself in a chemical dependency treatment program.