Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson was drunk, driving more than 120 miles per hour and did not have his seat belt on when he crashed his official SUV on Interstate 94 east of Alexandria last month, according to the investigative file released Thursday by the State Patrol.

Authorities also released Douglas County Sheriff's Office squad dashcam video from the crash scene, where Hutchinson initially told responding law enforcement and witnesses that someone else was driving.

Hutchinson was sentenced on Dec. 20 to two years' probation and fined $610 on a misdemeanor drunken driving charge after he crashed his county-owned SUV near Alexandria on Dec. 8.

Upon release of the patrol investigation, Col. Matt Langer issued a statement that read: "At the crash scene, Mr. Hutchinson claimed he was not the driver. The focus of the multi-faceted and collaborative investigation, which included the executed search warrants, set out to determine who was behind the wheel. That need dissolved with the admission by Mr. Hutchinson that he was driving while impaired.

"There is no minimizing or defending the driving conduct and decisions involved in this situation. Mr. Hutchinson's decision[s] to drive impaired, at speeds in excess of 120 miles per hour while not wearing a seat belt are the exact opposite of what we know helps to keep people safe on our roads. We are glad the injuries he sustained were not more severe and that no one else was injured."

Messages have been left with Hutchinson's attorney, Fred Bruno, seeking a response to the patrol's findings.

Still not released are any potential video from body-worn cameras that might have been worn by sheriff's deputies or troopers during their response during the crash or afterward.

State law requires that the subject, in this case Hutchinson, give consent to the release of body-cam video. The Sheriff's Office said it has received no consent from the sheriff. The patrol has yet to say whether its troopers had body-worn cameras.

After Hutchinson was elected in November 2018, this was posted on his campaign website: "Sheriff Hutchinson knows the importance of public safety and community service. Moreover, he understands that these vital goals are wholly consistent with his core values of transparency, responsiveness, and flexibility."

A 90-day jail sentence for Hutchinson was "stayed," meaning he won't have to serve the time unless he violates terms of his probation. Those terms include not having any driving or alcohol-related violations, no use of alcohol or illicit drugs, and he must submit to random testing.

His sentence was nearly identical to the plea agreement he made a week earlier, when he admitted to one count of fourth-degree drunken driving.

He initially was charged with four misdemeanor drunken-driving offenses, including carrying a pistol under the influence. That charge will be continued for dismissal at a later date.

Hutchinson, who suffered broken ribs in the crash, has returned to work and entered an outpatient treatment program to address his issues with alcohol.

The sheriff crashed his SUV at 2:30 a.m. Dec. 8 on I- 94 near Alexandria after attending a state sheriff's conference.

His blood alcohol content was 0.13%; the state legal limit is 0.08%, but it drops to 0.04% for anyone driving and possessing a firearm.

Hutchinson was elected to a four-year term as sheriff in 2018. He defeated longtime incumbent Rich Stanek by 2,340 votes. Numerous county commissioners and others have called for Hutchinson to resign rather than seek a second term later this year.

Those calls grew louder earlier this month, when a search warrant was unsealed and disclosed that Hutchinson contended to witnesses and law enforcement officers soon after the wreck that someone else was driving the SUV.

Hutchinson's attorney said in response that the crash "rang his bell."

"Whatever he said at the scene was meaningless given his medical condition," Bruno said.

The sheriff has so far pledged to stay on the job. He told the Star Tribune late last month that "getting sober has helped me regain my drive to serve the people of Hennepin County to the best of my ability. I have a lot more to give."