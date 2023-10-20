Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Hennepin County Chief Judge Todd Barnette was confirmed by the Minneapolis City Council Thursday as the city's next public safety commissioner. His departure from the courts creates a domino-effect of vacancies in court judicial leadership.

Here's what you need to know as Barnette leaves his chief post.

What happens next?

Assistant Chief Judge Kerry Meyer automatically becomes acting chief judge once Barnette officially resigns and she will finish out the remainder of his term until a spring election. Barnette sent his resignation letter to Gov. Tim Walz. It's effective as of Friday.

That marks a 30-day deadline to hold a special election for assistant chief, as outlined by state statute. The statute requires a two-week period for judges to nominate colleagues for the post, followed by a vote at their Nov. 13 meeting.

They will vote again in the spring for chief judge and assistant to serve a full two-year term. No judge may serve as chief or assistant chief for more than two consecutive terms.

Who is Kerry Meyer?

Meyer was appointed judge in 2008 and re-elected the following year, and again in 2014 and 2020. She has served as the presiding judge of the criminal courts since 2017.

As a former Assistant Hennepin County Attorney for 14 years, she prosecuted everything from violent crime and gangs to juvenile and property crime before joining the bench.

Meyer, 57, formerly presided over the district's veterans court, the first in Minnesota, and mental health court, which became a model across the state focused on connecting defendants with housing, employment and therapy.

Any assistant chief prospects?

It appears District Judge Mark Kappelhoff is the favored candidate . Kappelhoff is the presiding judge of the district's juvenile court. He was appointed to the bench in 2016, and re-elected for another term that expires 2025.

Kappelhoff, 62, a former federal prosecutor, received the highest award from the U.S. Justice Department in 2015 for leading two federal investigations of the Ferguson, Mo., police department following the 2014 fatal shooting of Michael Brown.

Prior to his bench appointment, he was an associate professor at the University of Minnesota Law School.

Why does this matter?

Hennepin Country District Court, known as the Fourth Judicial District, is the largest and busiest of Minnesota's 10 judicial districts.

The chief judge oversees more than 60 judges and assigns them to cases. There were nearly 320,000 cases filed in the district last year.

Barnette, who was elected chief in 2020 in the midst of the pandemic and aftermath of George Floyd's murder, coordinated the trial of ex-Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin.

Along with overseeing administrative functions, the chief also serves on the Minnesota Judicial Council, which determines policies for the Minnesota Judicial Branch.

Under Barnette, the district also began a pilot program in 2022 to collect race data in eviction, guardianship, civil commitment, and family cases to help identify any disparities.