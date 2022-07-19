A 38-year-old man has admitted to fatally shooting a man last summer on Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis and then firing at a car whose driver was trying to get the victim to a hospital.

Daniel L. Campbell, 38, of Minneapolis, pleaded guilty in Hennepin County District Court last week to second-degree intentional murder and intentional attempted murder in connection with the death of Phabreece L. Gibson, 23. The shooting happened on June 25, 2021, outside the Gold Room Restaurant and Lounge in the 500 block of Hennepin Avenue.

A plea agreement between the defense and prosecution calls for Campbell to receive a 25-year prison term. With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Campbell can expect to serve about 16 years in prison and the rest on supervised release. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 10.

According to the criminal complaint, the car's driver told police that Gibson and Campbell were arguing inside the bar and Campbell followed Gibson outside and shot him.

Video surveillance showed Campbell shooting Gibson at close range. Gibson ran and was run over by a car. The medical examiner said a gunshot to the chest killed Gibson.

The driver pulled over to Gibson on a mission to get him to a hospital, the complaint said. However, Campbell fired several shots at the driver and the vehicle.

Medical responders took him to a hospital, where he died on July 7.