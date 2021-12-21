One week away from the Guaranteed Rate Bowl between the Gophers and West Virginia in Phoenix, all's quiet on the Southwestern front when it comes to COVID-19 and the game's status.

Bowl officials are monitoring the coronavirus situation and the emerging omicron variant, but as of Tuesday, the Dec. 28 game will go on as scheduled, a bowl spokesman said.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and in contact with our local officials. We are all systems go right now,'' said Scott Leightman, senior director of communications for both the Guaranteed Rate Bowl and the Fiesta Bowl.

The Gophers (8-4) and Mountaineers will meet at 9:15 p.m. (Central) on Dec. 28 at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks of Major League Baseball.

"The stadium has been well equipped after the MLB season, and we've been working closely with all involved to employ all the health and safety protocols,'' Leightman said.

The Gophers are scheduled to travel to Phoenix on Thursday in preparation for the game.