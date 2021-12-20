DALLAS — The Wild's plans keep changing.

After having two games postponed last week because of COVID-19 issues with its opponents, the Wild had a third called off when the NHL shut down Detroit on Sunday — a timeout that nixed the Red Wings playing at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday.

That meant the matchup Monday at Dallas was the Wild's last before the holiday break, which now runs Wednesday through Saturday. The Central Division clash between the Wild and Stars was also the only game on the NHL's Monday schedule after four others were postponed.

"We'll just adapt as we go," Wild coach Dean Evason said.

Before pausing for the holidays, the Wild planned to practice Wednesday and Thursday. But, with no NHL games currently scheduled for Wednesday because of COVID-related postponements, the league and players' association agreed late Monday to an early holiday break effective at the conclusion of Tuesday night's games. Players can report back to their clubs on Sunday, which will be used for testing, practice and travel.

The team is next scheduled to play on Dec. 27 at Winnipeg, but that trip could also be in jeopardy.

Action between U.S. and Canadian teams is postponed through Thursday over concern for cross-border travel and the "fluid nature of federal travel restrictions," the NHL announced Sunday.

"We'll have to evaluate as we go and see what happens for the 27th game in Winnipeg, if we play that game or if we don't," Evason said. "If we don't, then obviously we have to come up with a game plan as coaches to get the players ready."

Because of the surge in positive tests around the league, the NHL and NHL Players' Association have adopted new protocols.

These rules are the ones that were implemented last season during the 56-game, division-only schedule, and they include daily testing, wearing masks inside club facilities and not dining out in restaurants among the public on the road.

With the Winter Classic against St. Louis on deck for New Year's Day at Target Field, the Wild is being cautious. The team is vaccinated, and players who were eligible received a booster in November.

"We're nervous," winger Marcus Foligno said. "I won't lie to you. You're trying to dodge anything you can right now. We've canceled many things. We've canceled gatherings and canceled family flying in, asking them to get tested before getting here.

"It's just reality. You try to stay healthy on the ice to get to the Winter Classic, and now you got to dodge things off the ice. It's just part of what we're doing here, and we're just hoping to have a full roster come January 1."

All of the outbreaks and postponements have only added to the uncertainty surrounding NHL participation at the Winter Olympics.

A resolution is expected soon.

"I actually haven't heard anything," said Swedish defenseman Jonas Brodin. "I'm not sure what's going to happen. I don't know what to say. Of course, growing up, it's always a dream come true to play for your national team, especially Olympics. How it is right now, I'm not knowing how it's going to be. So, just wait and see."

Injury update

Winger Jordan Greenway didn't make the trip to Dallas, staying behind because of a lower-body injury that Evason said didn't appear serious.

Forward Mason Shaw was recalled from Iowa in the American Hockey League, but Shaw didn't suit up against the Stars and instead sat out as the team's extra forward.

The Wild also moved captain Jared Spurgeon to injured reserve. The defenseman hasn't played since aggravating a lower-body injury Thursday vs. Buffalo.

Oettinger plays

Lakeville's Jake Oettinger was in net for Dallas, the goaltender's first career start against the Wild.

Oettinger appeared in relief of Anton Khudobin in the Stars' 7-2 loss to the Wild on Nov. 18 at Xcel Energy Center, facing zero shots in 6 minutes, 8 seconds of action.