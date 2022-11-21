Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

It wasn't an overly cheerful edition of the podcast as Patrick Reusse joined host Michael Rand to primarily talk about the Vikings' 40-3 drubbing at the hands of Dallas and the Gophers' 13-10 loss to Iowa — two defeats that were frustrating for much different reasons.

The Vikings have major concerns, even at 8-2, after they had no answer for the Cowboys' pass rush nor get off the field on defense. With injuries mounting, Minnesota will need to prove that was just a one-game blip.

The Gophers, meanwhile, will never have an easier path to a Big Ten title. But it eluded them once again, as P.J. Fleck's conservative approach kept him winless still in his career against Iowa.

Plus thoughts on the Twins' new look — and new left side of the infield.

