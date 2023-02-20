Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

More than 100 people gathered outside a St. Paul apartment building Sunday night to remember Yia Xiong, who was shot and killed by St. Paul police on Feb. 11 at the complex.

On Friday, St. Paul police released body camera footage showing the moment the previous weekend when a 65-year-old, allegedly knife-wielding man approached officers Noushue Cha and Abdirahman Dahir in an apartment building before one of them fired five times, killing him.

At the vigil and rally, activists and family members said they believed Yia Xiong's hearing loss and inability to understand English contributed to his being shot by police.

Representatives from Black Lives Matter and Communities United Against Police Brutality led the event outside the Henry Courts townhouse building at 154 S. Western Av. Family and friends of Xiong also attended, some from across the Midwest.

"It's horrific what has happened, once again, in the city of St. Paul," said Monique Cullars-Doty of Black Lives Matter Minnesota. "They shoot first and ask questions later."

Michelle Gross of Communities United Against Police Brutality said there was "no excuse" for the St. Paul Police Department's actions against Yia Xiong. She asked aloud why, if one of the officers thought a Taser was an acceptable weapon, the other officer fired his gun.

"It's very important that we press for the prosecution of these officers," Gross said.

Many at the rally held red signs that said "Hmong Lives Matter" next to a photo of Yia Xiong wearing a tan military uniform. Other signs referenced the fact that Xiong was a veteran of the Vietnam War, or what many Hmong people call the U.S. Secret War, in which Hmong soldiers helped American forces.

Snowdon Herr, who lives on St. Paul's East Side and helped organize the rally, spoke in front of the large group in Hmong and brought Yia Xiong's family members up to the front.

"[Xiong] did not know what to do so he got killed … instantly," Herr said to the group.

Herr also let the crowd in a chant of "No English, no shooting."

Yia Xiong's daughter Mai Tong Xiong of Milwaukee said she was "too heartbroken" to say much. Her father moved to the building in June, she said.

"My dad was a very good person. He did not deserve to die the way he did," she said.

Niece Priscilla Xiong said the family is still trying to piece together exactly what led to Yia Xiong's death.

"We don't understand why it had to escalate so fast," she said of the conflict with police.

She said they had heard stories from residents and others but weren't certain what was true.

"It's all speculation at this point," Priscilla Xiong said.

There appeared to have been a party in a community room at the complex the night of the shooting. Yia Xiong may have been going in and out a community room door to smoke. Someone may have threatened him, his niece said.

"He wouldn't have just threatened anyone for no reason," Priscilla Xiong said.