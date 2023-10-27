GOPHERS WOMEN'S HOCKEY PREVIEW

Road series at Ohio State; 5 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday

TV: Big Ten Plus (streaming)

Rachel Blount's preview:

Opening bell: The No. 4 Gophers (5-0, 3-0 WCHA) face a higher-ranked team for the first time this season at No. 2 Ohio State. It's the home opener for the Buckeyes (5-1, 4-0), who earned sweeps at No. 7 Minnesota Duluth and St. Thomas and a split at then-No. 4 Colgate. After going 33-6-2 and losing to Wisconsin in the NCAA title game last year, Ohio State added six powerhouse transfers; D Cayla Barnes is a two-time U.S. Olympian and world champion, and F Hannah Bilker has played for the U.S. in two world championships. The Gophers have outscored opponents 22-2 and boast the nation's top-ranked defense.

Watch her: Gophers G Skylar Vetter ranks second in the nation in goals-against average (0.33) and save percentage (.983), and her play will be critical against a potent Ohio State offense. The junior is 3-0 with two shutouts and has allowed only one goal on 59 shots. She went 3-1-1 against the Buckeyes last season.

Forecast: This series features two high-scoring teams with speed and skill. The Gophers are putting up 4.40 goals per game, with dynamo Abbey Murphy (7 goals, 4 assists) setting the pace. Ohio State is close behind at 4.17 goals per game and has four lines that can score. Murphy has been more disciplined this season, and given the Buckeyes' strong power play, she must continue to avoid the penalty box. A sweep would be a tall order, but the Gophers should pick up points if their defense holds its form.

