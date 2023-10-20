Brad Frost has signed on to lead the Gophers women's hockey program for two more seasons, finalizing a contract extension that will keep the head coach behind the bench through 2025-26.

The U announced the deal Friday. The No. 4 Gophers, who have a break from competition this weekend, are off to a 5-0 start in Frost's 17th season as head coach and 23rd season on the staff.

Under Frost's guidance, the Gophers have gone 477-99-39, with four NCAA championships, 10 appearances in the Frozen Four, seven WCHA regular-season titles and five WCHA tournament crowns. He joined the program as an assistant coach in 2001, then got the top job permanently in 2008 after one season as interim head coach.

The Gophers have enjoyed remarkable stability, with Frost and Laura Halldorson the only two head coaches in the team's history.

"I am thrilled to continue on as the head coach of Gopher women's hockey,'' Frost said in a statement. "I have loved coaching here and working with amazing student-athletes, both past and present. We will continue to compete for championships while also creating champions for life.''