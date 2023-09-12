Gophers women's basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit got another in-state recruit for her 2024 class.

Minnetonka guard Tori McKinney announced her commitment to the University of Minnesota on social media Tuesday.

A 6-1 guard from Minnetonka, McKinney was ranked as the No. 4 in-state recruit by Prep Girls Hoops and the highest-ranked player available, after Benilde- St. Margaret's Olivia Olson (Michigan), Hopkins' Liv McGill (Florida) and Jordan Zubich of Mountain Iron (North Carolina).

"She's a cerebral point guard who understands the game at a really high level,'' said Grant McGinnis, a scout and writer for Prep Girls Hoops. "She knows how to run an offense, never gets rattled. She's the best defender in Minnesota. Nobody else is close.''

McKinney missed last season with a knee injury but recovered in time to play for North Tartan in EYBL action over the summer. According to North Tartan director Bill Larson, McKinney spent the summer proving those defensive chops against some of the best AAU players in the country, and her recruiting stock rose as a result. McKinney had a number of offers from Power Five conference schools.

"She is lengthy and speedy, great agility,'' Larson said. "She will make a big difference [at Minnesota]. It took her a while to come back [from injury]. We played her against the toughest players in the country and her stock exploded. As the summer went on, she showed her offensive game was following suit.''

McKinney, who will play on a Minnetonka team this year that also includes highly-rated 2025 prospect Aaliyah Crump was named AAU defensive player of the year by Prep Girls Hoops.

She joins McKenna Johnson in Plitzuweit's 2024 class.

Johnson, who plays for Wilmot (Wi.) High School, is a a 5-9 guard ranked No. 60 in the 2024 class by ESPN.