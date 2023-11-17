Ohio State is 10-0 on the season and firmly in the running for the College Football Playoff.

— Associated Press

Gophers vs. Ohio State: Watching and following the game

November 17, 2023 - 2:14 PM

Gophers junior Daniel Jackson rising into one of Big Ten's top receivers

Gophers junior Daniel Jackson has seven touchdown catches this year, including this 31-yarder against Illinois on Nov. 4 at Huntington Bank Stadium.

— Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

November 17, 2023 - 12:22 PM

Daniel Jackson's improvement at wide receiver has been one of the Gophers' most important developments in an otherwise frustrating season.

Gophers vs. Ohio State preview: Three storylines, one stat and a prediction

Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) made a catch, fending off coverage from Wisconsin’s Jason Maitre (23) when the teams met Oct. 28 in Madison.

— Morry Gash, Associated Press

November 17, 2023 - 9:05 AM

The undefeated Buckeyes have a huge game with Michigan Nov. 25, but first comes a visit to Columbus from the reeling Gophers.

Gophers could make bowl game with 5-7 record but need six wins to be sure

The Gophers’ fate is in their hands with two games remaining against Ohio State and Wisconsin, but even if they lose both, kicker Dragan Kesich (99) and holder Mark Crawford might still see bowl action with their teammates.

— Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

November 16, 2023 - 7:27 PM

College Football Insider: The Gophers are tied for eighth nationally in multiyear APR (Academic Progress Rate), which is used as a tiebreaker for bowl selection.

Will Badgers' nightmare stretch continue? Find out in Randy Johnson's Big Ten picks.

The Badgers need one more win to reach bowl eligibility. They play Nebraska at home Saturday before playing at Minnesota on Nov. 24.

— Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press

November 16, 2023 - 7:33 PM

The Gophers aren't the only Big Ten West team in misery. Wisconsin has dropped four of the past five.

Gophers QB Athan Kaliakmanis: 'I'm nowhere near where I want to be'

Over the past two games, Gophers redshirt sophomore Athan Kaliakmanis has shown stretches of play during which he has looked the part of a successful Big Ten quarterback, but he has been inconsistent at other times.

— Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

November 15, 2023 - 8:11 PM

Athan Kaliakmanis continues to show flashes but needs more consistency — and fewer dropped passes by his teammates.

Big Ten football power rankings: Gophers all tied up after Purdue beatdown

Purdue gained 604 yards against the Gophers in its 49-30 victory Saturday.

— Michael Conroy, Associated Press

November 14, 2023 - 12:41 PM

The Big Ten West is a hotbed of mediocrity right now and Randy Johnson demonstrates that in his latest power rankings.