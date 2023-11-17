Gophers vs. Ohio State: Watching and following the game
Gophers junior Daniel Jackson rising into one of Big Ten's top receivers
Daniel Jackson's improvement at wide receiver has been one of the Gophers' most important developments in an otherwise frustrating season.
Gophers vs. Ohio State preview: Three storylines, one stat and a prediction
The undefeated Buckeyes have a huge game with Michigan Nov. 25, but first comes a visit to Columbus from the reeling Gophers.
Gophers could make bowl game with 5-7 record but need six wins to be sure
College Football Insider: The Gophers are tied for eighth nationally in multiyear APR (Academic Progress Rate), which is used as a tiebreaker for bowl selection.
Will Badgers' nightmare stretch continue? Find out in Randy Johnson's Big Ten picks.
The Gophers aren't the only Big Ten West team in misery. Wisconsin has dropped four of the past five.
Gophers QB Athan Kaliakmanis: 'I'm nowhere near where I want to be'
Athan Kaliakmanis continues to show flashes but needs more consistency — and fewer dropped passes by his teammates.
Big Ten football power rankings: Gophers all tied up after Purdue beatdown
The Big Ten West is a hotbed of mediocrity right now and Randy Johnson demonstrates that in his latest power rankings.
College football's biggest debacle isn't in Big Ten. It's in College Station, Texas, where they have $75 million to burn
The problem, all $75 million of it, in Aggieland is Texas-sized and makes anything happening in Michigan or Minnesota seem small-time.
Gophers work to put back the pieces, with a daunting trip to Ohio State next
Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said, with some of the team's best players injured, finding consistency has been a challenge week to week.
Vikings, Timberwolves among Minnesota teams winning with collegial coaching; P.J. Fleck's Gophers are not
P.J. Fleck's me-first approach stands in contrast to Kevin O'Connell, Chris Finch and other Minnesota leaders — both in style and success.
Ohio State's five-star recruit stockpile doesn't even count Marvin Harrison Jr.
The Buckeyes' Marvin Harrison Jr. is "only" a four-star recruit, but he has blossomed into one of the top players in the country.