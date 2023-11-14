Tap the bookmark to save this article.

1. Michigan (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten): If the Wolverines keep playing defense like they did against Penn State in a 24-15 win, it won't matter who's on the sidelines coaching them.

2. Ohio State (10-0, 7-0): Buckeyes toyed with Michigan State 38-3, now have tune-up with Gophers to prepare for The Game.

3. Penn State (8-2, 5-2): James Franklin responds to loss to Michigan by firing offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich. That's the fourth play-caller he's fired since taking over at Penn State in 2014.

4. Iowa (8-2, 5-2): Suddenly, quarterback Deacon Hill breaks through with 232-yard passing day in 22-0 win over Rutgers that secured at least a share of the Big Ten West Division title for the Hawkeyes.

5. Maryland (6-4, 3-4): Terrapins survive 13-10 at Nebraska as Huskers commit five turnovers, including three in the fourth quarter.

6. Rutgers (6-4, 3-4): Scarlet Knights rushing game disappears at Iowa, gaining only 34 yards on 23 carries.

(Note: Five-way tie for seventh)

(Tie-7) Illinois (5-5, 3-4): Backup QB John Paddock, who burned the Gophers a week earlier, passed for 507 yards and four TDs in 48-45 overtime win over Iowa. Illini are one of five teams tied for second in the Big Ten West.

(Tie-7) Nebraska (5-5, 3-4): Turnover-prone Huskers lead all FBS schools with 27 giveaways and have a minus-14 margin.

(Tie-7) Northwestern (5-5, 3-4): QB Ben Bryant returns from injury, leads three TD drives in 24-10 win over Wisconsin.

(Tie-7) Gophers (5-5, 3-5): Purdue's Devin Mockobee and Tyrone Tracy Jr. still are racking up rushing yards on the Gophers.

(Tie-7) Wisconsin (5-5, 3-4): Badgers need to beat either Nebraska or Gophers to reach bowl eligibility after loss to Northwestern.

12. Purdue (3-7, 2-5): Boilermakers rolled to 604 yards of offense, including 353 on the ground, in 49-30 rout of Gophers.

13. Indiana (3-7, 1-6): Hoosiers commit 14 penalties for 139 yards in loss against Illinois.

14. Michigan State (3-7, 1-6): Spartans had no answer for Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison, Jr., who had seven catches for 149 yards and two TDs and rushed for a TD.