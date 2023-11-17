The Gophers face seemingly insurmountable odds as huge underdogs against the undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday in Columbus. Can Minnesota (5-5) pull an upset and make themselves bowl eligible before their regular season finale against Wisconsin next weekend at Huntington Bank Stadium?

Kickoff: 3 p.m.

TV: BTN. Radio: 100.3 FM. SiriusXM: Ch. 388, 196

Play-by-play, in-game statistics

Latest betting line and pregame statistics

Weather Forecast

College football scoreboard and schedule

Gophers roster

Randy Johnson's game prediction

RJ's Big Ten picks

Star Tribune Gophers page

Take me back to the Kickoff page