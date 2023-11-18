COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Gophers' linebacker situation remained unsettled for Saturday's game against No. 2 Ohio State, with standout Cody Lindenberg listed as questionable and his backup, Maverick Baranowski, listed as out on the Big Ten availability report that was released two hours before kickoff at Ohio Stadium.

Lindenberg, who missed the first seven games because of leg injury, played against Michigan State and Illinois but was listed as questionable for last week's game at Purdue. He did not play. Baranowski suffered an apparent shoulder injury in the Gophers' first defensive series against the Boilermakers and did not return to the game.

Those absences forced the Gophers to use true freshman Matt Kingsbury and redshirt freshman Tyler Stolsky in the key position. Stolsky finished with seven tackles and Kingsbury four in the 49-30 loss in which Purdue amassed 604 yards of offense.

Before Saturday's game against the Buckeyes, Lindenberg was on the field during early, non-padded warmups, stretching with linebacker teammates. He wore a compression sleeve on his left leg. Lindenberg participated in group drills, something he didn't do last week at Purdue.

True freshman running back Darius Taylor, the team's leading rusher, is out and will miss his fourth consecutive game. He was injured in the fourth quarter of the Oct. 21 game at Iowa. That left converted safety Jordan Nubin and redshirt freshman Zach Evans to handle the running back duties.

In a new development, safety Aidan Gousby and reserve linebacker Jack Tinnen were listed as out for the season. Gousby last played on Nov. 4 against Illinois.

Also listed as out for Saturday's game was wide receiver Le'Meke Brockington, who suffered a lower leg injury on Sept. 30 against Louisiana and has not played since.