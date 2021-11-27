In a season that has featured a succession of matches against some of the best competition in the country, the Gophers volleyball team enters Selection Sunday certain of one thing: It will be in the field of 64.

There are indicators that the Gophers could easily earn a top 16 seed in the NCAA tournament when the field is announced Sunday night at 7:30 on ESPNU. That would mean they'd have the opportunity to host the first two rounds of the tournament this week at Maturi Pavilion.

Minnesota is ranked No. 10 in the AVCA Top 25 Poll and has defeated six ranked teams this season — including a dynamic four-set win over No. 15 Penn State on Friday in State College, Pa.

Still, the Gophers' seeding is far from a lock, since they are ranked No. 20 in RPI, according to NCAA.com.

Coach Hugh McCutcheon said the team is finding its rhythm at the right time.

"I think we're in a pretty good spot, just being sure that we continue to be healthy and all of that stuff is probably the most important thing," he said. "But I think we've come a long way since August and I like the way we're playing now."

Since McCutcheon took over in 2012, the Gophers have made the NCAA tournament in every season except 2014. They've reached three Final Fours, one Elite Eight and four Sweet 16s. Their highest seed has been No. 2 overall, which they've accomplished three times. Their lowest seed was No. 10 in 2013.

With that success comes expectations. But in a season defined by its relentlessness, the coach doesn't want his team worried about what's coming on Sunday.

"You just control the things you can, obviously we try to win every time we step on the floor," he said. "You get too wrapped up in all those other metrics you know to what end, really? You try to put energy on the things that are going to help us be as successful as we can be."

U tops Maryland

The Gophers beat Maryland in four sets Saturday night in College Park, 23-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-18 to close out their regular season.

Jenna Wenaas had 17 kills and a career-high 21 digs for the Gophers (20-8, 15-5 Big Ten). Airi Miyabe had 16 kills and four digs, and Stephanie Samedy had 15 kills, 15 digs and five blocks.

Minnesota improved to 17-0 all time vs. Maryland, including 14-0 under McCutcheon.

Minnesota hit .173 in the match. Maryland (19-13, 7-13) hit .104.