Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim, who rushed for a career-high 263 yards on 39 carries in a 13-10 loss to Iowa on Saturday, was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

The sixth-year senior from Baltimore posted the fourth 200-yard rushing game of his career, his 19th consecutive game of 100 or more rushing yards and broke the school single-season record with his 19th rushing touchdown.

Ibrahim's 263 yards were the most in FBS this week and the fourth-most total in school history. In 10 games played this year, Ibrahim leads the nation in rushing yards per game (152.4) and rushing TDs (19) and ranks second in rushing yards (1,524). He needs 108 yards in his final two games to break David Cobb's 2014 school-record total of 1,626 yards. With 4,527 career yards, Ibrahim needs 128 to break Darrell Thompson's program record of 4,654 from 1986-89

"I would have given to him 45 times if there was more time,'' coach P.J. Fleck said of Ibrahim. "He's one of the greatest, and he can handle all that.''

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell, who thwarted two fourth-quarter Gophers drives in Hawkeyes territory Saturday, was named the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Week. Campbell forced a fumble by Ibrahim that Iowa covered at its 9-yard line and intercepted an Athan Kaliakmanis pass and returned it 30 yards, helping set up the winning field goal.

Turkey drive on Tuesday

The Gophers will hold their annual Turkey Drive from 6-7:30 p.m., Tuesday at the Athletes Village. Members of the football team will be distributing 300 Thanksgiving meals to recipients from the following organizations: Bolder Options, HopeKids, Loaves and Fishes, Nokomis Montessori, People Serving People, Reflections, Ronald McDonald House and Tubman House.