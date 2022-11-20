1. Iowa finds a way to win; Gophers find a way to lose

The Hawkeyes ran their winning streak against the Gophers to eight games, including the past six against Minnesota teams coached by P.J. Fleck. The past two seasons, the Gophers put up 409 and 390 yards against the Hawkeyes and held the ball for 40:02 in 2021 and 35:13 Saturday yet didn't win. Last year, it was Iowa's two long TD plays that sank the Gophers. This time in the game's final 5:07, linebacker Jack Campbell forced a fumble on the would-be go-ahead TD drive and intercepted a pass and returned it 30 yards to set up the winning field goal.

2. The Gophers couldn't cover Iowa's tight ends in key moments

Sam LaPorta burned the Gophers for 45 yards on a tight end screen on Iowa's first play from scrimmage. Luke Lachey caught the dagger, a 33-yard gain that set up the winning field goal. Together, they caught nine passes for 172 yards, factoring in on all of Iowa's points.

3. Scoring first is critical for Gophers

As they did against Nebraska, the Gophers trailed 10-0 against Iowa. Though they would rally to tie it, they couldn't pull away for the win like they did in Lincoln. In three of its four losses this season – against Purdue, Illinois and Iowa – Minnesota has allowed the opponent to score first. That's not a winning formula for a team that struggles to pass.

4. Athan Kaliakmanis remains a freshman

Making his third start in place of the injured Tanner Morgan, Kaliakmanis again showed that he needs experience to develop. The redshirt freshman was sharp in the first half, completing six of seven passes for 73 yards. In the second half, however, he was 1-for-8 for 14 yards with the interception. Three of the incompletions came on the Gophers' last desperation possession with 28 seconds left.

5. The Gophers haven't beaten a team that currently has a winning record

The 11 opponents the Gophers have played so far have a combined 48-72 record. Their seven wins are against teams that are a combined 18-58. Their four losses are against teams that are a combined 30-14. Next up is 6-5 Wisconsin on Saturday.