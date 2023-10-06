Michigan's J.J. McCarthy and the Gophers' Athan Kaliakmanis never faced off as starting quarterbacks in high school, but their paths crossed for years as Illinois' top signal callers in the 2021 class.

McCarthy developed into a five-star recruit at Nazareth Academy. Kaliakmanis became a four-star recruit at Antioch about an hour away. They were recruited and committed to Big Ten programs early in high school, but they also knew each other from camps and workouts.

On Saturday night, McCarthy leads the second-ranked Wolverines (5-0) into Huntington Bank Stadium as one of the best quarterbacks in the country on a quest to win a national title.

Kaliakmanis enters the matchup trying to help the Gophers (3-2) find their groove while he grows into their offensive leader in his first year as a full-time starter.

"I have a ton of respect for J.J.," said Kaliakmanis, a redshirt sophomore. "I'm really happy for him and what he's done at [Michigan] there. I think he's a great player."

The Wolverines are as stout defensively as you will see in college football, but McCarthy is arguably the most accurate passer in the game. The 6-3, 200-pound junior leads the Big Ten in completion percentage (79.0) and passing efficiency (190.5).

"It's effortless," said McCarthy about playing with such a talented team around him after a 45-7 victory at Nebraska last week. "Especially with the run game and the offensive line playing like they do week in and week out. I have the most fun I could possibly ever have."

Entering one of the biggest games of his college career so far, Kaliakmanis seems more comfortable with the Gophers since a rough outing in a Sept. 16 loss at North Carolina. He's completed 26 of 33 passes for 299 yards with four touchdowns and one interception in the past two games.

"Compared to three weeks ago, my preparation has kind of given me my rhythm," Kaliakmanis said. "I'm ready to do whatever when the game starts. I felt like before I needed to throw a couple short passes to get warmed up. I don't feel like that anymore."

Quarterback fraternity

How much have McCarthy and Kaliakmanis changed since they met early in high school?

Kaliakmanis' father, Alex, remembers when twin sons Athan and Dino played for Carmel Catholic in the same league as McCarthy's Nazareth team in 2017.

Athan was a starting quarterback as a 6-3 freshman, but McCarthy was only 5-11 and 160 pounds and not a full-time varsity player yet. He had two veterans in front of him.

"The Catholic league in Illinois was a pretty tough football conference," Alex Kaliakmanis said. "J.J. didn't start until his sophomore year but obviously made a tremendous progression."

Both Kaliakmanis, who transferred to Antioch, and McCarthy really blew up on the Illinois football scene as sophomores. Kaliakmanis set school records with nearly 2,100 passing yards and 26 touchdowns while leading his team to the Class 6A quarterfinals. McCarthy threw for 3,448 yards and 39 touchdowns in leading his team to the Class 7A title.

"I got a chance to recruit J.J.," Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said. "Not for very long. But I got a chance to recruit him. He's very consistent in what he does. You can tell he's an overachiever. He's the ultimate competitor."

In 2019, the spring of their sophomore year, McCarthy and Kaliakmanis announced their college decisions a couple months apart, picking Minnesota and Michigan respectively.

Kaliakmanis missed half of his junior season with a broken collarbone, but he was named Gatorade player of the year in Illinois after a shortened spring senior season in 2020.

As a senior, McCarthy transferred to IMG Academy in Florida, with Illinois high schools cancelling the fall season due to COVID-19 concerns. But the families stayed in contact.

"I've come to know J.J.'s father pretty well," Alex Kaliakmanis said. "Just a very nice family. Once in a while we'll share texts with each other with congratulations and awesome game. The quarterback world is like a fraternity."

McCarthy makes jump

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has had seven different starting quarterbacks since he took the job in 2015, but McCarthy could be his best yet.

McCarthy got a head start in showing his potential under center with the Wolverines when he played 11 games as a true freshman in 2021, including being thrown in to replace struggling Cade McNamara in the Orange Bowl loss to Georgia.

After the first game in the 2022 season, McCarthy won the starting job over McNamara, who transferred to Iowa this year. McCarthy went on to earn All-Big Ten honors after throwing for 2,719 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi said McCarthy has become even more dangerous with his legs. He had 81 yards rushing and a touchdown in the last two games combined.

"On top of his ability to throw the ball, he'll make you miss," Rossi said. "He can pull it down and hurt you. That really showed up in the Rutgers game [seven carries for 51 yards]."

While refining their quarterback skills, McCarthy and Kaliakmanis haven't seen each other much since high school, but Kaliakmanis said he has enjoyed talking with McCarthy about football and life.

"I'm just really happy for him and the things he's done," Kaliakmanis said. "I think he's a great individual. He's very smart. Not only in football but outside of football, too."