The Vikings signed former Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan to the practice squad on Thursday. He took the spot of tackle Hakeem Adeniji, who was promoted to the 53-man roster.

Morgan, who won a program-record 33 of his 47 career starts over five seasons for the University of Minnesota, was available locally to the Vikings while backup quarterback Nick Mullens deals with a back injury. Mullens, who did not play in Sunday's win at Carolina, was limited during Wednesday's practice.

Morgan, 24, has been recently serving as a volunteer analyst for Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck. He spent a few months with the Pittsburgh Steelers this summer, playing in three preseason games after going undrafted this spring. Morgan's 9,454 passing yards rank second in Gophers history, and his 3,253 yards in 2019 remain a single-season program record.

The Vikings also carry rookie quarterback Jaren Hall, a fifth-round pick, on their roster. New NFL rules allow teams to have an emergency third quarterback for games as long as he is on the active roster.

Adeniji, a 2020 sixth-round pick by the Bengals, was initially signed Aug. 31 by the Vikings after he was waived by Cincinnati following training camp.