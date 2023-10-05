Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Big Ten will expand to 18 teams beginning in 2024 with the additions of Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington, and on Thursday the conference announced which opponents each team will face in league football play for the next five seasons.

The Big Ten will continue to use a format with nine conference games, but division play will be eliminated starting in the fall of 2024. Instead, the two teams with the top records in league play will meet in the Big Ten Championship Game. Tiebreakers for the conference standings are to be determined.

Under the new format, called Flex Protect XVIII, teams will play every other conference opponent at least twice — once home and once away — and will play rotating opponents no more than three times in a five-year period.

The Big Ten also designated 12 protected matchups that will be played every year. In the Gophers' case, those are Iowa and Wisconsin, preserving the annual Floyd of Rosedale and Paul Bunyan's Axe rivalries.

The other protected games are Illinois-Northwestern, Illinois-Purdue, Indiana-Purdue, Iowa-Nebraska, Iowa-Wisconsin, Maryland-Rutgers, Michigan-Michigan State, Michigan-Ohio State, Oregon-Washington and UCLA-USC. Penn State is the only team that doesn't have an annual rival.

Dates of the conference games will be announced later.

Here is a look at the 2024 through 2028 Gophers schedules, including previously scheduled nonconference games:

2024

Home: Iowa, Maryland, Penn State, USC

Away: Illinois, Michigan, Rutgers, UCLA, Wisconsin

Nonconference: Aug. 29 vs. North Carolina, Sept. 7 vs. Rhode Island, Sept. 14 vs. Nevada

2025

Home: Michigan State, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin

Away: Iowa, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon

Nonconference: Aug. 28 vs. Buffalo, Sept. 6 vs. Bowling Green, Sept. 13 at California

2026

Home: Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, UCLA

Away: Indiana, Penn State, Purdue, Washington, Wisconsin

Nonconference: Sept. 3 vs. Eastern Illinois, Sept. 12 vs. Mississippi State, Sept. 19 vs. Akron

2027

Home: Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State, Washington, Wisconsin

Away: Iowa, Maryland, Nebraska, USC

Nonconference: Sept. 2 vs. San Jose State, Sept. 11 at Mississippi State, one unfilled date

2028

Home: Iowa, Maryland, Nebraska, Oregon

Away: Michigan State, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA, Wisconsin

Nonconference: Aug. 31 vs. North Dakota, Sept. 16 vs. California, one unfilled date