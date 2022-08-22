At long last, the Big Ten on Monday announced its 2022-23 hockey schedule, which enabled the Gophers men's team to reveal its entire slate for the upcoming season.

The Gophers, who advanced to the NCAA Frozen Four in April for the first time since 2014, begin their season Oct. 1-2 at home against Division I newcomer Lindenwood (Mo.) before getting a home-and-home rematch with the team that ended their 2021-22 season in the national semifinals, Minnesota State Mankato. The Gophers are host to the Mavericks on Oct. 7 before visiting Mankato the next night.

The marquee series on the schedule comes Oct. 21-22 with a visit from bitter rival North Dakota.

The Gophers begin defense of their Big Ten regular-season championship on Oct. 28-29 at Ohio State before playing host to Notre Dame on Nov. 4-5. The next two weeks, the Gophers will play Thursday-Friday series: Nov. 10-11 vs. Penn State at 3M Arena at Mariucci and Nov. 17-18 at Michigan.

Other schedule highlights include:

* The two Border Battle series against Wisconsin will be Dec. 9-10 at Mariucci and Feb. 10-11 in Madison.

* Michigan, a Frozen Four semifinalist last year, visits the Gophers on Jan. 20-21.

* Minnesota's two other nonconference series are Nov. 25-26 at Arizona State and a Saturday-Sunday home-and-home set against St. Cloud State on Jan. 7 in St. Cloud and Jan. 8 at Mariucci.

The Big Ten's announcement comes four months after the NCHC announced its 2022-23 schedule and 3½ months after the CCHA revealed its slate.

The complete Gophers 2022-23 schedule (times and TV will be announced later):

Oct. 1-2: vs. Lindenwood (Mo.)

Oct. 7: vs. Minnesota State Mankato

Oct. 8: at Minnesota State

Oct. 21-22: vs. North Dakota

Oct. 28-29: at Ohio State

Nov. 4-5: vs. Notre Dame

Nov. 10-11: vs. Penn State (Thursday-Friday)

Nov. 17-18: at Michigan (Thursday-Friday)

Nov. 25-26: at Arizona State

Dec. 2-3: at Michigan State

Dec. 9-10: vs. Wisconsin

Dec. 29: vs U.S. National Team Development Program (exhibition)

Dec. 31: at Bemidji State (exhibition)

Jan. 7: at St. Cloud State (Saturday)

Jan. 8: vs. St. Cloud State (Sunday)

Jan. 13-14: at Notre Dame

Jan. 20-21: vs. Michigan

Jan. 27-28: vs. Michigan State

Feb. 10-11: at Wisconsin

Feb. 17-18: at Penn State

Feb. 24-25 vs. Ohio State

March 3-5: Big Ten quarterfinals (best-of-three) at campus sites

March 11: Big Ten semifinals at campus sites

March 18: Big Ten Championship Game at campus site

March 23-26: NCAA regionals (Allentown, Pa.; Bridgeport, Conn.; Fargo; Manchester, N.H.)

April 6-8: NCAA Frozen Four at Tampa, Fla.