The Gophers men's basketball team had its second consecutive game impacted by an opponent's COVID-19 issues when Sunday's game vs. Illinois was moved to Tuesday night at Williams Arena.

The Gophers-Alcorn State game at home Wednesday was canceled and not rescheduled after health and safety protocols with the Braves. The Illini are also dealing with COVID-19 within their program, which forced them to move their game with Minnesota to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Barn, per a news release.

Wednesday saw four games wiped off the Big Ten slate with the Gophers, Illinois, Penn State and Indiana having nonconference games canceled, which is the theme across the country.

First-year coach Ben Johnson's team is off to a 10-1 start, including a 9-0 record in nonconference play, but the Gophers haven't played since a 72-56 win against Green Bay on Dec. 22 at home.

The Gophers were hoping not to have to wait to play again until Jan. 9 at Indiana. They finished 1-1 in early Big Ten games, winning at Michigan and suffering their only loss this season against Michigan State at home.

The Big Ten announced earlier in the week a policy to avoid forfeits, instead giving the league the option to reschedule or call games no-contest because of COVID-19 issues.

The Illini (9-3) last played Dec. 22, winning 88-63 over Missouri led by 7-foot All-America center Kofi Cockburn's 25 points and 14 rebounds.