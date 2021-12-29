Gophers coach Ben Johnson had been telling his players to be careful so they could keep playing during the pandemic, but Wednesday's game against Alcorn State was canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Braves program.

The game will not be rescheduled. It was the fourth Big Ten men's basketball contest canceled Wednesday, including nonconference games for Illinois, Indiana and Penn State.

The Gophers (10-1) last played on Dec. 22, winning 72-56 against Wisconsin-Green Bay. They're scheduled to resume Big Ten play Sunday against Illinois at Williams Arena, but the Illini are on pause with several players going through COVID health and safety protocols.

As of Wednesday evening, the Gophers-Illini game was still on schedule to be played, but the Gophers are exploring all options for games this weekend and early next week.

"We're in a position now where we're healthy and we want to keep playing," Johnson said Tuesday. "Unfortunately, we've got a bye coming up, but I think if something happens and you can get creative with scheduling, I just feel like if you're in league play and you're healthy let's find a way to play these games."

The Big Ten announced Tuesday that there will not be automatic forfeits in men's and women's basketball conference games when teams aren't able to compete because of COVID-19. The conference will work with teams to reschedule games or declare them no-contests.

The Gophers women's game vs. Northwestern on Friday was canceled because of COVID cases within the Wildcats program, but they're attempting to reschedule.

Johnson said his players have been vaccinated and received booster shots before they were allowed to spend time with family for Christmas.

The Gophers passed health and safety protocol to play Wednesday night, but Alcorn State (1-11) found out after making the trip to Minneapolis it had too many COVID issues to participate.

Big Ten play resumes next month, and after the Illinois game, the Gophers are scheduled to play at Indiana on Jan. 9. Minnesota went 9-0 in nonconference games. Two early conference games for the U resulted in a home loss against Michigan State on Dec. 8 and a big win at Michigan on Dec. 11.

Big Ten teams need at least seven scholarship players and one coach available to compete, but they can play with fewer players if deemed safe by medical personnel, according to the league.

Johnson said Tuesday it was likely only a matter of time before the Gophers "get hit like everybody" with a game lost to COVID-19, but he knew only so much was under their control.

"If you can — in your own bubble — control what you can control, it puts you in a better position to be healthy and safe," Johnson said. "That's all we try to hit on [with players]."