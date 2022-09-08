Ben Johnson's second season as Gophers men's basketball coach in the Big Ten begins in early December against Purdue and Michigan, two of the toughest teams in the league.

The Big Ten released its men's basketball slate on Thursday, which allowed the Gophers to announce their entire 2022-23 schedule.

Opening the Big Ten season on Dec. 4, the Gophers will travel to play at Mackey Arena where the Boilermakers finished 16-1 last season.

The U's home Big Ten opener will be Dec. 8 against Michigan at Williams Arena. Johnson's first conference victory as head coach was on the road against Juwan Howard's Wolverines last year.

Among the notable Big Ten matchups, Minnesota and Wisconsin start 2023 with a Border Battle in Madison on Jan. 3. But the Gophers don't host the Badgers at the Barn until the regular season finale on March 5.

The Gophers vs. Iowa border rivalry will take place only once this season on Feb. 12 against the Hawkeyes at Williams Arena.

Back-to-back road games are more favorable this season for the Gophers only happening twice against traditionally bottom tier opponents. They play at Northwestern and at Rutgers on Jan. 28 and Feb. 1, and also at Maryland and at Nebraska on Feb. 22 and Feb. 25.

Indiana is the early preseason favorite among many basketball observers, but the Gophers only play the Hoosiers once, Jan. 25 at home.

A home-heavy nonconference slate was previously announced for the Gophers, which includes the Nov. 7 opener vs. Western Michigan and the Gavitt Games vs. DePaul on Nov. 14.

The SoCal Challenge on Nov. 21 and Nov. 23 now will begin a four-game stretch for the Gophers playing away from home. They also travel to play at Virginia Tech on Nov. 28 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge before opening Big Ten play at Purdue.