Gophers volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon announced Sunday that this will be his final season coaching the team, 10 months after signing a contract extension that was slated to keep him at the University of Minnesota until 2025.

McCutcheon is in his 11th season coaching the Gophers and has consistently produced one of the top programs in the country, including three NCAA Final Four appearances and nine Sweet 16s over the past 10 seasons.

The Gophers are 10-6 this season and 5-3 in Big Ten play and are ranked No. 10 in the country.

In a news release, the Gophers athletic department said a nationwide search would get underway after the season to find McCutcheon's replacement and that associate head coach Matt Houk would serve as interim head coach at that time.

In a statement, Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle wrote: "Hugh is a respected leader in volleyball, the coaching profession and in our department. We understand and support his decision to step away at the end of the season and we thank him for his tremendous contributions to our program, university and state.

"I know Hugh appreciates the support from our amazing fans and understands the questions that people might have, but his sole focus right now is on the team and the rest of the season. Out of respect for our program and our student-athletes, he will defer any questions about this decision until the end of the season."