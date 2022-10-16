See more of the story

Jenna Wenaas had 11 kills and nine digs as the No. 10-ranked Gophers volleyball team swept Illinois 25-19, 25-23, 25-23 on Saturday at Maturi Pavilion.

The Gophers (10-6, 5-3 Big Ten) have won seven consecutive matches against the Illini (9-9, 4-4) and 11 of the past 12. They were coming off a sweep at the hands of No. 6 Ohio State on Wednesday.

Taylor Landfair led Minnesota with 12 kills, and Rachel Kilkelly had a season-high 10 digs. Landfair is one of two players in the nation to have recorded double-digit kills in every match.

The Gophers outhit Illinois .306 to .239.

• The Gophers soccer team (6-7-2, 2-4-1 Big Ten), coming off a 2-2 draw at No. 8-ranked Rutgers, faces Maryland (2-7-5, 1-6-0) at 1 p.m. Sunday in College Park, Md. Gabbie Cesarone leads Minnesota with five goals, and Sophia Boman and Izzy Brown have four each. Goalkeeper Megan Plaschko has allowed 0.93 goals per game.

Don Berry of Brooklyn Park was the lone Minnesotan to make the 54-hole cut in the Senior PGA Championship at Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M. He shot a third-round 76 and was tied for 65th place at 4-over-par 220.