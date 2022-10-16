Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Jenna Wenaas had 11 kills and nine digs as the No. 10-ranked Gophers volleyball team swept Illinois 25-19, 25-23, 25-23 on Saturday at Maturi Pavilion.

The Gophers (10-6, 5-3 Big Ten) have won seven consecutive matches against the Illini (9-9, 4-4) and 11 of the past 12. They were coming off a sweep at the hands of No. 6 Ohio State on Wednesday.

Taylor Landfair led Minnesota with 12 kills, and Rachel Kilkelly had a season-high 10 digs. Landfair is one of two players in the nation to have recorded double-digit kills in every match.

The Gophers outhit Illinois .306 to .239.

• The Gophers soccer team (6-7-2, 2-4-1 Big Ten), coming off a 2-2 draw at No. 8-ranked Rutgers, faces Maryland (2-7-5, 1-6-0) at 1 p.m. Sunday in College Park, Md. Gabbie Cesarone leads Minnesota with five goals, and Sophia Boman and Izzy Brown have four each. Goalkeeper Megan Plaschko has allowed 0.93 goals per game.

• Don Berry of Brooklyn Park was the lone Minnesotan to make the 54-hole cut in the Senior PGA Championship at Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M. He shot a third-round 76 and was tied for 65th place at 4-over-par 220.