Running back Mohamed Ibrahim and center John Michael Schmitz, a pair of sixth-year seniors who are among the best at their positions in Gophers history, received first-team All-Big Ten honors in votes of both the conference coaches and media members.

Five other Gophers were honored by the Big Ten, which announced its offensive honors on Wednesday. Guard Axel Ruschmeyer was named to the third team by the coaches and media, while guard Chuck Filiaga received third-team recognition from the coaches and honorable mention from the media. Offensive tackles Aireontae Ersery (coaches and media) and Quinn Carroll (media) received honorable mention. Tight end Brevyn-Spann Ford received honorable mention from both the coaches and media.

Ibrahim, the 2020 Big Ten Running Back of the Year, has rushed for 1,594 yards this season, and his 144.91 yards per game ranks second nationally and leads the Big Ten. The Baltimore native also is tied for second nationally with 19 rushing touchdowns. Ibrahim needs 33 yards in the Gophers' bowl game to break David Cobb's single-season record of 1,626. Ibrahim has 4,597 career yards and needs 58 to break Darrell Thompson's program record of 4,654.

Schmitz helped pave the way for Ibrahim's big season. The 6-4, 320-pounder was a semifinalist for both the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award and is in the running for the Rimington Trophy, given to the nation's top center. Schmitz's grade of 92.4 from Pro Football Focus is the best among FBS centers and second-best among offensive linemen. He is the first Gophers center to be named first-team All-Big Ten since Greg Eslinger earned that distinction from 2003 through '05.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive year. Michigan's Blake Corum was named Running Back of the Year, while Northwestern tackle Peter Skoronski was named Offensive Lineman of the Year.

The Big Ten announced its defense and special teams honorees on Tuesday, and the Gophers had 11 players recognized, led by second-team All-Big Ten safety Tyler Nubin.

Pro Football Focus honors three Gophers

Three Gophers were among the All-America honorees by Pro Football Focus. Schmitz was named the first-team center, Ibrahim was a third-team running back and Spann-Ford received honorable mention.

In addition, Notre Dame left tackle Joe Alt, a former Totino-Grace standout from North Oaks, was named to the first team.

Etc.